Classic strategy game Total War: MEDIEVAL II coming to iOS and Android in April

Classic strategy game Total War: MEDIEVAL II coming to iOS and Android in April0
The most recent addition to Feral Interactive’s portfolio is Total War: MEDIEVAL II, arguably the best game in the Total War series. The classic strategy game promises to bring mobile users a mix of massive real-time battles and complex turn-based strategy.
Total War: MEDIEVAL II is set across three continents during the Middle Ages, as the name suggests. The main objective is to secure the resources and loyalty required to rule a huge empire from the shores of Western Europe to the sands of Arabia.
At launch, the game will feature 17 playable factions, and a massive single-player campaign spanning Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Naturally, the folks at Feral Interactive have adapted the control scheme to touchscreens, so expect a new intuitive user interface and refined touch controls that will allow you to perfectly control the battlefield.
Total War: MEDIEVAL II will be released on mobile on April 7 for $15 / €15. Those who play on iOS device can already pre-order the game via the App Store, while Android users can register their interest on the Google Play Store. Keep in mind that Total War: MEDIEVAL II for iOS and Android will not be available in Russia and Belarus.
Things that are NOT allowed: