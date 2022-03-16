 Classic strategy game Total War: MEDIEVAL II coming to iOS and Android in April - PhoneArena

iOS Android Games

Classic strategy game Total War: MEDIEVAL II coming to iOS and Android in April

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Classic strategy game Total War: MEDIEVAL II coming to iOS and Android in April
UK-based studio Feral Interactive has specialized itself in bringing beloved strategy series to mobile. Total War, XCOM, and Company of Heroes are just some of the franchises that the studio has successfully ported to mobile in the last couple of years.

The most recent addition to Feral Interactive’s portfolio is Total War: MEDIEVAL II, arguably the best game in the Total War series. The classic strategy game promises to bring mobile users a mix of massive real-time battles and complex turn-based strategy.

Total War: MEDIEVAL II is set across three continents during the Middle Ages, as the name suggests. The main objective is to secure the resources and loyalty required to rule a huge empire from the shores of Western Europe to the sands of Arabia.



At launch, the game will feature 17 playable factions, and a massive single-player campaign spanning Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. Naturally, the folks at Feral Interactive have adapted the control scheme to touchscreens, so expect a new intuitive user interface and refined touch controls that will allow you to perfectly control the battlefield.

Total War: MEDIEVAL II will be released on mobile on April 7 for $15 / €15. Those who play on iOS device can already pre-order the game via the App Store, while Android users can register their interest on the Google Play Store. Keep in mind that Total War: MEDIEVAL II for iOS and Android will not be available in Russia and Belarus.

