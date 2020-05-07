SEGA reveals Total War CCG mobile game, closed beta coming soon
So, if you're a fan of the CCGs you'll be happy to know that Total War: Elysium features similar gameplay mechanics, except that this time you'll be using generals and human soldiers/troops from across history instead of supernatural beasts, monsters, or other races that only exist in fantasy books.
Just like in every other CCG, players will earn cards by leveling up rewards as well as by opening so-called Battle Packs, which can be purchased with in-game currency and in-game purchases. One important thing to add is that all Battle Pack will offer players details about the rarity of cards they receive before purchase. Cards can also be crafted using an in-game resource called Amethyst.
When the closed beta will launch and throughout the entire testing process, Total War: Elysium will feature more than 300 cards and 9 generals. To get access to the closed beta, you'll have to sign up on the game's website.