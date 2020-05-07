iOS Android Games

SEGA reveals Total War CCG mobile game, closed beta coming soon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
May 07, 2020, 1:57 AM
It's not the first time we're reporting about a Total War game that's been launched on mobile, but it's the first time we're talking about a CCG (collectible card game) in the Total War universe. SEGA recently unveiled its new installment in the Total War franchise – Total War: Elysium, a free-to-play strategy card game.

A Total War: Elysium closed beta will be available on Android devices soon, but the game will launch on iOS and PC as well. Speaking of launch, SEGA says there are no ETAs yet and that the game will be released when it's ready.

So, if you're a fan of the CCGs you'll be happy to know that Total War: Elysium features similar gameplay mechanics, except that this time you'll be using generals and human soldiers/troops from across history instead of supernatural beasts, monsters, or other races that only exist in fantasy books.



Just like in every other CCG, players will earn cards by leveling up rewards as well as by opening so-called Battle Packs, which can be purchased with in-game currency and in-game purchases. One important thing to add is that all Battle Pack will offer players details about the rarity of cards they receive before purchase. Cards can also be crafted using an in-game resource called Amethyst.

When the closed beta will launch and throughout the entire testing process, Total War: Elysium will feature more than 300 cards and 9 generals. To get access to the closed beta, you'll have to sign up on the game's website.

