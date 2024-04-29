Top iPad Pro 2024 and iPad Air rumors so far
Apple is holding a surprise event called "Let Loose" on May 7. The internet has been brimming with leaks about the new iPad Pro and iPad Air, the devices expected to be unveiled during the Apple event. What are the top rumors that are most likely to come true?
Top iPad Pro 2024 rumors
OLED displays
Rumors about both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro models getting OLED displays this year are all over the internet. Reputable Apple insiders like Mark Gurman and Ross Young are among the sources that have corroborated this information, so it's most likely going to happen, finally.
The current iPad Pro 2024 models feature LED Liquid Retina displays. OLED displays offer superior contrast and allow for thinner displays. The new panel will also help with more beautiful colors and likely bigger brightness.
Price hike of $160-$200
Rumors are also pointing to a potential price increase for the new iPad Pro models. A $160 price increase will mean the iPad Pro 11-inch could start at around $959, and the 13-inch one at $1,259.
This rumor is likely to be true in case the OLED rumor pans out. Making OLED displays is more costly. Coupled with other improvements such as an updated design, MagSafe support, and a fancy Apple pencil, Apple may be able to justify the new prices in front of its customers.
MagSafe support
Another hot rumor that seems likely to pan out is the rumored addition of MagSafe support to the iPad Pros.
Gurman believes an updated design is coming this time, and also, a glass back. These two are interconnected because a glass back is needed for MagSafe to work.
Having MagSafe will provide an excellent and more convenient option to charge the iPad apart from wired charging. This claim is backed by other industry insiders (including MacRumors, a credible publication), so it may be coming, indeed.
Thinner body
Connected with the previous point, we also have rumors about a thinner body. This rumor is corroborated by revealed CAD drawings of the iPad Pros. The difference isn't going to be huge though:
- Current 11-inch iPad Pro - 247.6mm x 178.5mm x 5.9 mm
- Upcoming 11-inch iPad Pro 2024 - 249.7mm x 177.5mm x 5.1mm
- Current 12.9-inch iPad Pro - 280.6mm x 214.9mm x 6.4mm
- Upcoming ~13-inch iPad Pro 2024 - 281.5mm x 215.5mm x 5.0mm
3nm-built M4 chipset
Another rumor points to the iPad Pro models featuring the next-gen M4 chipset. The M4 is said to succeed the M3 (which was released just five months ago) and will also possess AI processing capabilities. The M3, which was rumored earlier for the Pro iPad, is based on the A17 Pro chip.
4TB storage option
There's a rumor that points to Apple offering the Pro iPads with a 4TB storage option as well. However, this rumor is considered less likely than the ones mentioned above, as it's coming from an unconfirmed source, so take it with a grain of salt.
If Apple would include a 4TB option to the iPad Pro 2024, this would help position the device as a MacBook alternative.
Apple Pencil: new features
We also expect a 3rd generation Apple Pencil to be unveiled during the event. Rumors circulating online on the new stylus include it getting haptic feedback and three squeeze gestures. It seems very likely that at least some of the rumors about the new Apple Pencil will pan out.
The haptic feedback rumor comes from Gurman, as well as the squeeze gestures one. Gurman is usually right (although he could be wrong), so we're inclined to believe there's a fancy Apple Pencil 3 coming.
Selfie camera reposition
Last but not least, we also have the rumor about Apple repositioning the selfie camera on the new iPad Pros. Findings in the iOS 17.4 code suggest a Face ID camera positioned at the top when the iPad is in landscape orientation.
At the moment, the current iPad Pro's Face ID and selfie camera are positioned in a portrait orientation. It makes quite a lot of sense that Apple will redesign that, given the fact how much focus it's putting on the iPad Pro 2024 being an alternative to the MacBook.
Top iPad Air 2024 rumors
A bigger 12.9-inch iPad Air
The iPad Air from 2022 (Image Credit - PhoneArena)
A leaked schematic corroborates this rumor, so it seems quite likely to happen.
M2 chipset
Another likely rumor is that the iPad Air will get a speed increase with the M2 chipset from the M1 chipset. The M2 features a GPU that's 35% more powerful and a CPU that is 18% faster than the M1.
This rumor seems very likely given the fact that most other specs are expected to remain the same for the iPad Air, and an upgrade in the performance department is a must to justify a new release.
All the rest of the specs are rumored to remain similar
Apart from these two though, the tech world doesn't see any other significant update to the iPad Air. We expect some more color options and a potential change of the selfie camera position, but apart from that, the camera, battery, and other specs are expected to remain unchanged, or slightly improved.
iPad mini 7 rumors
The iPad mini 6 (Image Credit - PhoneArena)
Although rumors don't say we're going to see an iPad mini during the May event, in case Apple surprises us, here is what you can expect from it.
Same display
Unlike the iPad Pros, the iPad mini 7 isn't expected to come with an OLED panel and will likely retain an LCD one. Ross Young, a prominent display industry insider, also shattered previous hopes for a 120Hz refresh rate - the mini will likely stick to 60Hz.
Faster chip
The mini is rumored to rock either an A16 or an A17 chipset, currently found in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series respectively. An A17 chipset could elevate the performance of the mini tablet to the level of the iPhone 15 Pro.
New color options
Lately, we've been hearing about possible new color options for the iPad mini 7. Those are rumored to be inspired by the iPhone 15, which could mean we could see the mini iPad in Black, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Pink hues. However, this rumor has not been corroborated by reputable insiders yet, which makes it less likely.
Conclusion
Although the iPad Air is probably going to wow us just by having a larger screen, things will be exciting when it comes to the iPad Pro models. Apple seems to have prepped a few noteworthy upgrades for the Pro-branded iPads, which are putting us on our toes in anticipation. Let's see how it goes!
