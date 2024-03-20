The new iPad Pro (2024) might adopt a powerful Pro Display XDR optional upgrade

Up Next:
Rumors about Apple’s upcoming new iPad Pro duo have been rather slim throughout the last year or so, at least until a couple of months ago when we finally started to see some leaks coming in.
From the upgrades that are said to adorn the 11-inch iPad Pro (2024) and 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2024), one of the more exciting ones is the much-anticipated OLED displays. Even for the previous generation that launched in 2022, there was speculation that Apple might finally transition from mini-LED to OLED. That didn’t happen two years ago, but it just might in 2024.
This information comes from a leaker named Instant Digital, who went to the major Chinese social media Weibo to share this news with their followers. Keep in mind that Instant Digital has yet to build up a good track record of accurate leaks, so take this information cautiously.
Now, as the folks at AppleInsider mention, this wouldn’t be the first time Apple implements some kind of anti-reflective technology to one of its displays, with the company’s Pro Display XDR featuring nano-texture glass that retains high levels of contrast while significantly minimizing reflections.
If you were to look at Apple’s website, however, and begin purchasing its Pro Display XDR, you would quickly notice that the option with nano-texture glass is a whopping $1000 more expensive than the standard variant. That’s a 20% increase from the original price tag.
If we expect a 20% increase on the 2024 iPad Pro series with a matte display, that would make the base 12.9-inch iPad Pro go from $1099 to $1319. Similarly, the 11-inch iPad Pro would come in at $959 vs the original $799 price. Of course, these calculations are mere speculation for now, but it is a rough estimate of what we can expect.
Frankly, given that some upgrades come to the iPad Pro lineup sooner than Apple’s iPhones, and given the recent rumors of the iPhone 17 featuring an anti-reflective and scratch-resistant display in 2025, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this upgrade on the 2024 iPad Pro series.
Speaking of the 2024 iPad Pro display, the latest nugget of information says buyers might have to choose between two types of glass to stare at when purchasing Apple’s new flagship tablet. In particular, we might see the first iPad Pro with a matte-glass display, with the other option being the glossy screen that we are used to seeing on the Pro iPads.
Screenshot of the original post by Instant Digital on Weibo.
Frankly, given that some upgrades come to the iPad Pro lineup sooner than Apple’s iPhones, and given the recent rumors of the iPhone 17 featuring an anti-reflective and scratch-resistant display in 2025, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this upgrade on the 2024 iPad Pro series.
