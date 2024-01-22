Leaked renders: Could this be Apple's new 12.9-inch iPad Air design?
This year, Apple is gearing up to drop not one but four new iPads! Yep, you read that right. Two new iPad Air models and two new iPad Pro models might be on the horizon. And guess what? The design secrets of the rumored 12.9-inch iPad Air might have just been revealed.
91mobiles recently released alleged schematics for the new iPad Air, showcasing a larger 12.9-inch display compared to the current 10.9-inch model. These images, snagged from industry sources, give us a sneak peek. But, fair warning, there is no guarantee this will be the final design.
The biggest change might just be the whopping jump in display size, moving from 10.9 inches in the fifth-gen iPad Air (2022) to an impressive 12.9 inches in the upcoming version. However, word on the street is that both sizes will be up for grabs this time. If rumors turn out true, this would mark the grand entrance of the largest-ever iPad Air, boasting a dazzling 12.9-inch screen – a size previously reserved for the iPad Pro lineup.
While the design isn't undergoing a massive overhaul, the rear camera layout is getting a facelift. The current iPad Air keeps things simple with a subtle camera bump housing a single lens. However, these schematics unveil a change – a redesigned bump now housing both the lens and the flash.
While the exact timeline remains a bit of a mystery, it seems like the new iPad Air might debut in the first half of this year. As mentioned earlier, there's also buzz about a new iPad Pro lineup featuring those dazzling OLED displays. And guess what? We recently spilled the beans that production for the OLED iPad Pro displays might already be underway. Stay tuned for updates!
Taking a sneak peek at the leaked CAD renders, the possible design of the iPad Air 12.9-inch model looks familiar – slim body, all-screen design, and that signature Touch ID button on the edge of the device, just like its predecessor. Top and bottom speaker grilles, a side switch, and a USB-C port at the bottom keep things in line.
