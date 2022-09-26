Too late! Samsung, Google react to iPhone 14 by fixing 8-11 months old Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 issues

Samsung’s One UI 5 beta fixes the two biggest Galaxy S22 issues just in time for Apple’s iPhone 14 launch, but way too late for Galaxy users





Luckily for Galaxy fans, though, the issues over at Samsung were much milder, but certainly not ones to ignore. It’s just that Google set the bug bar really high (or low?).

Anyway, the two main problems with the Galaxy S22 series of phones were the sluggish animations and inconsistent camera performance when it comes to HDR. According to tech enthusiast and leakster



But the other, more important fix is coming to the camera of the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. Once it hits your devices via an OTA update, One UI 5 will essentially help bring the improved photo HDR algorithm of the new



For those who aren't familiar, as of now, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 take noticeably better photos than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which of course is great news for Fold and Flip users, but disappointing for those who bought the camera-centric Galaxy S22 Ultra back in February... Anyway, the two main problems with the Galaxy S22 series of phones were the sluggish animations and inconsistent camera performance when it comes to HDR. According to tech enthusiast and leakster Ice Universe , who’s running the latest One UI 5.3 beta, animations on his Galaxy S22 Ultra are now smoother than ever, which is great news. He also notes that the Galaxy still isn't on the level of the iPhone when it comes to fluidity.But the other, more important fix is coming to the camera of the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. Once it hits your devices via an OTA update, One UI 5 will essentially help bring the improved photo HDR algorithm of the new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 to Samsung’s more conventional flagships!For those who aren't familiar, as of now, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 take noticeably better photos than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which of course is great news for Fold and Flip users, but disappointing for those who bought the camera-centric Galaxy S22 Ultra back in February...





Samsung users disappointed as Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 take better photos than the Galaxy S22 Ultra









When the camera disparities between the foldable Galaxy flagships for 2022 and the more camera-centric S series of phones became apparent after comparisons, many Galaxy S22 fans took to Twitter to complain, which I understand. I also wouldn't be thrilled to find out my Galaxy S22 Ultra takes worse photos than the Galaxy Z Flip 4, given that the whole point of buying a Galaxy S22 Ultra is for the extravagant camera system.



In fact, it’s quite hard to answer the question “which Samsung flagship has the best camera?” right now. But that’s the challenge Samsung creates for itself by launching multiple flagship phones in the same year, and by cancelling the Galaxy Note.













Galaxy S22, Pixel 6, and iPhone 14 bugs: Samsung and Google need to follow Apple’s example of timely bug fixes and software updates



In the end, it’s great that two of the most important Android phone-makers are taking care of old bugs and issues. The problem I have here is exactly the fact that the bugs and issues the Pixel 6 and Galaxy S22 series had are now... super-old.



The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were released all the way back in October 2021, meaning it took Google almost a whole year and a whole new version of Android to fix its two flagship phones that the company now supposedly has total control over (Google makes the software and hardware for Pixel 6).



On the other hand, the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra came out in February of this year, which makes them eight months old. In the meantime, Samsung is just about to send software update to fix camera issues that we discovered on the Galaxy S22 Ultra on day one. You can take a look at our full



Anyway, to bring the story to a full circle, I have to mention that the



So, I don’t know whether Google and Samsung intentionally waited to make their existing phones better right in time for the iPhone 14 series launch, but they could surely take some cues from Cupertino when it comes to software updates, bug fixes, and particularly how quickly these should be addressed. The fact that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 take better photos than the Galaxy S22 Ultra shows the huge role of computational photography and sheer processing power for smartphone cameras. It won’t be shocking if eventually the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 trump the Galaxy S23 series when it comes to refined photography experience too.In the end, it’s great that two of the most important Android phone-makers are taking care of old bugs and issues. The problem I have here is exactly the fact that the bugs and issues the Pixel 6 and Galaxy S22 series had are now...The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were released all the way back in October 2021, meaning it took Googleto fix its two flagship phones that the company now supposedly has total control over (Google makes the software and hardware for Pixel 6).On the other hand, the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra came out in February of this year, which makes them eight months old. In the meantime, Samsung is just about to send software update to fix camera issues that we discovered on the Galaxy S22 Ultra on day one. You can take a look at our full Galaxy S22 Ultra review Anyway, to bring the story to a full circle, I have to mention that the iPhone 14 Pro has been on sale for just over a week now. In the meantime, some rather serious bugs and issues were discovered, but Apple was super quick to react and a few days ago I was already able to install the second update on my iPhone 14 Pro that fixes the bugs that came up immediately after launch.So, I don’t know whether Google and Samsung intentionally waited to make their existing phones better right in time for the iPhone 14 series launch, but they could surely take some cues from Cupertino when it comes to software updates, bug fixes, and particularly how quickly these should be addressed.



