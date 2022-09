Apple drops iOS 16.02 to exterminate bug that caused iPhone 14 Pro models to shake and grind

Last week we told you that several iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users were having issues when recording videos on third-party apps like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat. The phone would shake and make a grinding noise which made it seem as though there was a problem with software or hardware related to the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) feature. OIS allows videos to come out looking steady as it compensates for the shaky hands that many smartphone users have when recording video.

Some iPhone 14 Pro models were shaking and making grinding noises while recording video







Some iPhone cameras rely on a variation of OIS called sensor shift which is now in its second generation. With sensor shift, the iPhone's camera sensors move to keep the video looking steady. There were some questions about this bug. Was it a software or a hardware problem? If the latter, it could have forced Apple to recall a large number of handsets. If it was a software problem, who was responsible for the fix, Apple or the third-party app developers?





Just a couple of days ago, Apple had some good news to report. It discovered that the issue was not only software related but was identified by Apple who promised to release a software update to fix the problem. And sure enough, today Apple dropped iOS 16.0.2. The update is available to all iPhone units capable of running iOS 16.





According to Apple, iOS 16.02 provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone including the following: