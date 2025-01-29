T-Mobile and Metro customers are getting MLS Season Pass for free
T-Mobile and Comcast announced today they are working with Apple to bring their customers interesting new MLS Season Pass experiences and deals. We’ve already talked about Comcast’s new MLS Season Pass viewing experience, which will be available once the new season kicks off on February 22, so let’s see what T-Mobile has in store for its customers.
T-Mobile postpaid and Metro customers, including businesses, can claim their MLS Season Pass subscription on Us starting February 18 via T-Mobile Tuesdays in the T-Life app.
“T-Mobile customers already get access to the best entertainment bundle in wireless, with over $35/month in free streaming benefits and today we’re kicking things up a notch by adding MLS Season Pass on Apple TV on Us too. This is just another example of customers getting unmatched value with Magenta Status just for being customers… and that’s all on top of America’s leading 5G network,” said Vinayak Hegde, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, T-Mobile.
As the title says, the Magenta carrier announced that T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers will soon be able to stream every single Major League Soccer (MLS) match on Apple TV for free.
Apple TV MLS Season Pass | Image credit: Apple
Valued at $100/year, MLS Season Pass offers access to every live regular-season match, all MLS Cup playoff matches, Leagues Cup, plus expansive programming and exclusive content.
Customers who get MLS Season Pass will be able to watch every MLS match on just a wide range of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes and game consoles, as well as on the web.
As mentioned earlier, soccer fans can tune in for MLS is Back opening weekend on February 22 and February 23.
