T-Mobile and Metro customers are getting MLS Season Pass for free

T-Mobile customers already get access to the best entertainment bundle in wireless, with over $35/month in free streaming benefits and today we’re kicking things up a notch by adding MLS Season Pass on Apple TV on Us too. This is just another example of customers getting unmatched value with Magenta Status just for being customers… and that’s all on top of America’s leading 5G network

Apple TV MLS Season Pass | Image credit: Apple





Customers who get MLS Season Pass will be able to watch every MLS match on just a wide range of devices through the



Valued at $100/year, MLS Season Pass offers access to every live regular-season match, all MLS Cup playoff matches, Leagues Cup, plus expansive programming and exclusive content.