Apple and Comcast team up to offer new MLS Season Pass viewing experience
Comcast and Apple have just announced they will offer Xfinity customers a new viewing experience for MLS Season Pass. Customers can now sign up for MLS Season Pass directly through Xfinity and find every live match incorporated throughout the X1 and Xfinity Stream app user interface.
The integrated viewing experience will debut when the season kicks off on February 22. Once it’s live, every MLS Season Pass match will be accessible from the channel guide on X1 and Stream in both English and Spanish.
In addition, matches will be featured within a curated MLS destination on both platforms, the hub for all things MLS for Xfinity customers and accessible by saying “MLS” into the Xfinity voice remote.
Comcast also announced that on X1, MLS matches will be available in the Xfinity Sports Zone app, a sports companion experience that offers customers the ability to watch one event while getting live updates on others in progress.
But wait, there’s more! Apple and Comcast confirmed plans to unlock free access to MLS 360 for all Xfinity customers for the entire season, the first time the program has been available outside of an MLS Season Pass subscription.
Last but not least, Comcast revealed that in order to celebrate the start of the 2025 season and the launch of the new viewing experience, Xfinity will offer all customers a free preview of MLS Season Pass from February 22 – March 2. This will be accessible on both X1 and the Xfinity Stream app, after which they’ll be able to subscribe to MLS Season Pass through Xfinity.
Furthermore, when Xfinity customers who pay for an MLS Season Pass subscription select a game, playback will begin within Xfinity’s viewing experience, without the need to open an app.
MLS Season Pass | Image credit: Apple
MLS 360 will be available in the channel guide next to other sports channels and throughout the X1 and Stream user interfaces. Comcast announced it will make MLS 360 a part of its multiview experience, thus offering customers the ability to follow all the MLS action on the same screen as other popular sports like NCAA basketball, MLB, as well as NBA and NHL playoffs.
