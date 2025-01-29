Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Apple and Comcast team up to offer new MLS Season Pass viewing experience

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Xfinity
Comcast MLS Season Pass
Comcast and Apple have just announced they will offer Xfinity customers a new viewing experience for MLS Season Pass. Customers can now sign up for MLS Season Pass directly through Xfinity and find every live match incorporated throughout the X1 and Xfinity Stream app user interface.

The integrated viewing experience will debut when the season kicks off on February 22. Once it’s live, every MLS Season Pass match will be accessible from the channel guide on X1 and Stream in both English and Spanish.

Furthermore, when Xfinity customers who pay for an MLS Season Pass subscription select a game, playback will begin within Xfinity’s viewing experience, without the need to open an app.

In addition, matches will be featured within a curated MLS destination on both platforms, the hub for all things MLS for Xfinity customers and accessible by saying “MLS” into the Xfinity voice remote.

Comcast also announced that on X1, MLS matches will be available in the Xfinity Sports Zone app, a sports companion experience that offers customers the ability to watch one event while getting live updates on others in progress.

MLS Season Pass | Image credit: Apple

But wait, there’s more! Apple and Comcast confirmed plans to unlock free access to MLS 360 for all Xfinity customers for the entire season, the first time the program has been available outside of an MLS Season Pass subscription.

MLS 360 will be available in the channel guide next to other sports channels and throughout the X1 and Stream user interfaces. Comcast announced it will make MLS 360 a part of its multiview experience, thus offering customers the ability to follow all the MLS action on the same screen as other popular sports like NCAA basketball, MLB, as well as NBA and NHL playoffs.

Last but not least, Comcast revealed that in order to celebrate the start of the 2025 season and the launch of the new viewing experience, Xfinity will offer all customers a free preview of MLS Season Pass from February 22 – March 2. This will be accessible on both X1 and the Xfinity Stream app, after which they’ll be able to subscribe to MLS Season Pass through Xfinity.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month

Latest News

Despite all the online hate and controversies, T-Mobile keeps growing like no other US carrier
Despite all the online hate and controversies, T-Mobile keeps growing like no other US carrier
Samsung fans are so frustrated with the S Pen downgrade that they’ve started a petition
Samsung fans are so frustrated with the S Pen downgrade that they’ve started a petition
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-orders are arriving early
Some Samsung Galaxy S25 pre-orders are arriving early
Galaxy S25 series finally fixes this ridiculous S24 display flaw
Galaxy S25 series finally fixes this ridiculous S24 display flaw
Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on sale at a very cool discount for an undoubtedly limited time
Amazon has the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on sale at a very cool discount for an undoubtedly limited time
Your iPhone is about to land on the Windows 11 Start menu
Your iPhone is about to land on the Windows 11 Start menu
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless