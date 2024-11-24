Apple's TV ambitions could include an HDMI streaming stick to compete with Chromecast and Fire TV

It's no secret that Apple has been eyeing the television market for years, and recently, Mark Gurman — renowned Apple insider at Bloomberg — shed light on the company's long-standing ambition to revolutionize our living room experience. Apparently, Apple has been exploring ways to bring its unique touch to the TV landscape for over a decade and is now taking a serious look at how it can bring its Apple TV to more households via a streaming stick.





This isn't the first time Apple has dipped its toes into the TV waters. In the past, they even developed prototypes for a large-screen device that could function as both a TV and a touchscreen Mac or iPad. Imagine a massive iPad hanging on your wall, serving as the entertainment and productivity hub of your home. This ambitious project, however, was eventually shelved due to the low-profit margins and infrequent consumer upgrades in the TV industry.





Instead, Apple focused on enhancing its set-top box, the Apple TV. They introduced Siri control, a touch-pad remote, an App Store, and the tvOS operating system. Eventually, though, Apple ventured into the streaming world with the Apple TV app, offering a centralized platform for users to access content from various providers.





But the dream of an Apple TV set never quite faded. Gurman recalls that in the late 2010s, Apple revisited the idea, even considering partnering with Samsung and LG to bring its TV app and content to their devices. However, the same challenges that plagued their earlier attempt resurfaced, leading them to abandon the project once again.





Some see the Vision Pro headset as an indirect descendant of Apple's TV ambitions. It's a powerful device that can be used for watching videos, communicating, and even light computer work. However, its high price tag and limited use cases have made it a commercial disappointment.



Despite past setbacks, Apple is reportedly once again exploring the possibility of creating its own TV set. Gurman suggests that this time, the focus might be on integrating it with their smart home ecosystem. However, given the current state of the TV market and Apple's risk-averse approach, it remains to be seen whether this will come to fruition.





Instead of trying to compete with established TV manufacturers, Gurman proposes a more strategic approach: an HDMI streaming stick. Similar to Google Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV Stick, this device would provide an affordable and convenient way to access tvOS, the App Store, and Apple's services on any TV. This could significantly expand Apple's user base and boost its services revenue.





Gurman envisions a tiered product lineup, ranging from a basic streaming stick to a high-end box with advanced features and gaming capabilities. He even suggests integrating accessories like HomePod smart speakers with built-in cameras, all controlled by Apple's upcoming iPad-like smart home device





Personally, I find this whole saga quite fascinating. Apple's relentless pursuit of the perfect living room experience shows that this is an industry they wish very badly to conquer. While I'm not sure if a full-fledged Apple TV set will ever see the light of day, the idea of an Apple TV stick is certainly intriguing. It would definitely be popular among Apple fans that would love to have a full Apple ecosystem experience across all aspects of their home, not to mention, it would be more affordable.





I recall purchasing — or sometimes getting for free when buying other products — an insane amount of Google Nest Minis and Chromecast with Google TV devices when I attempted to turn my home into a smart home. Though it was costly in the end, at the same it seemed easier to invest in multiple, smaller, devices that could be strategically placed throughout the house, rather than just one central hub to control everything from. If it worked for Google, this could work for Apple as well, and in a roundabout way realize the company's ambition of, not only revolutionize our living room experience, but the entire home in the process.