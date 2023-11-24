Apple tipped to release the largest iPad Pro tablet ever in 2024 topping the 12.9-inch model

Not all tipsters are right every time they post on "X," Weibo, or whichever platform they use. Take tipster Majin Bu, whose tips and leaks we've passed along from time to time. A few days ago he posted a tweet (via AppleInsider ) that included some information about the upcoming iPad Pro line that he says he was told about.





The tweet says that we could see three iPad Pro models next year with two of them equipped with OLED panels. The 11-inch and 12.9-inch models will be the first iPads ever to sport an OLED display. This part of the tip seems legit as it is a rumor that has been around for some time. But Majin Bu says that he was also told about a third model that will feature a 14.1-inch mini-LED display.









This is what I was told about the new iPad Pro 2024 lineup.

New design with thinned bezels, 11, 12.9 and 14.1

The first two OLED, the 14.1 mini LED to keep costs down

M3 with 8GB RAM, 12 core GPU

Display up to 3000 nits

New Apple Pencil 3 with interchangeable magnetic tips (for… pic.twitter.com/PtOV7y93IW — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) November 21, 2023

The mini-LED backlighting allows a display to be as close to OLED as possible without the expense. With mini-LED, the display is brighter and the contrast ratio can be as high as 1,000,000:1. These screens also show deeper blacks and there is no risk of screen burn-in as there is with OLED. The current 12.9-inch iPad Pro sports a mini-LED screen.



On the other hand, the tipster might not be way off on the possibility of a third iPad Pro with a 14.1-inch micro-LED screen. In 2022, according to the highly accurate co-founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) Ross Young, Apple was working on a 14.1-inch iPad Pro model for 2023 although there have been no new iPad models this year and such a tablet could easily have been pushed back to 2024.





Majin Bu also said in his tweet that all three iPad Pro models will be powered by the powerful and new M3 chip with 8GB RAM. The displays will each deliver up to 3000 nits of brightness and the tablets will support a new Apple Pencil with interchangeable magnetic tips (for drawing, technical drawing, and painting). He also expects Apple to introduce a new aluminum Magic Keyboard for the top-of-the-line tablets with two USB-C ports and somehow MagSafe would be used to connect to the tablets instead of using a Smart Connector.





Additionally, there would be a "software only" Dynamic Island on the new iPad Pro (2024) tablets. The latter isn't needed to hide the True-Depth Camera on the iPad Pro as it is on the iPhone. In his tweet, the tipster is already covering his tracks by writing, "I'm not sure of the source so I can't take this information too seriously but I think it's okay to report it anyway."

