Time for Apple to stop being a control freak? Why the Apple Watch fails as a fashion accessory

Apple keeps adding watch faces almost no one uses





Most recently we got another Pride watch face, which is definitely way cooler and more useful than the previous Pride ones we have. Those being essentially just rainbows under clock hands. Who can tell the time perfectly without numbers, or at least dots to indicate where the hours are?

So what kind of watch faces do I want, then?

My dream watch faces the Apple Watch will probably never get

Apple is a control freak, and I don't like it



