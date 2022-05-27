Antitrust bill for sideloading on iPhone gets a revision, but Apple is still concerned about iOS privacy

Apple still concerned about privacy and security on iPhone if the American Choice and Innovation Act passes, despite revisions

Additionally, Apple stated that international agencies and governments worldwide have "explicitly advised against sideloading requirements", underlining that sideloading would give power to malicious users who can target users, including children, with malware and scams.







Apple pointed out that the sideloading requirement would also make it easier for companies who track users and collect their data without consent to do so. For those of you who are unaware, sideloading is a fancy term used to describe the action of downloading apps to your iPhone from outside the App Store.

On top of those concerns, Apple also highlighted that the changes in the proposal are a sign it wasn't originally written so well and the original text would have created unintended privacy and security vulnerabilities for users.



Background info: a bit more on the American Choice and Innovation Act; Europe also proposing antitrust laws