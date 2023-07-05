TicWatch Pro 5 massive update brings a bunch of improvements and bug fixes
TicWatch’s most recent smartwatch, the Pro 5, has just received an important update that addresses some Wear OS 3 bugs and adds many improvements. Introduced back in May, TicWatch Pro 5 is priced to sell for $350, which puts it in the same price range as other smartwatches from much more popular brands.
In addition to the improvements above, the latest TicWatch Pro 5 update fixes some bugs that have either been found by TicWatch’s engineers or reported by owners of the smartwatch. Here is the complete list of issues that the update fixes:
On a side note, the update is also adding the July 2023 security patch, which is a very nice surprise considering we’re barely in the first week of the month.
That’s not to say that the TicWatch Pro 5 is not a good product, it’s just that the brand is a lot less known among customers than Apple or Samsung. Still, if you’ve already bought a TicWatch Pro 5 or consider buying one, you’ll be happy to know that it’s now getting a major update. The full changelog has been posted on Reddit, so here is what you’ll get:
- Enhance the vibration intensity of notifications to make them more noticeable.
- Allow the alarms to function even when the device is locked, particularly after exiting Essential mode. Improve the responsiveness of the OLED screen by increasing the speed of 'Tilt to wake up' feature.
- Enhance the overall stability of the system to minimize any potential issues or glitches.
- Resolved an issue where the audio might not be heard by the other party during calls on certain devices.
- Fixed a bug that caused difficulties in customizing pictures while using the Image watchface.
- Addressed several issues that could lead to the TicHealth app crashing unexpectedly.
- Corrected a problem where the heart rate measurement occasionally displayed an incorrect off-wrist prompt.
