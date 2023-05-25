Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Mobvoi officially debuts the TicWatch Pro 5, complete with Wear OS 3.5

Wearables
@cosminvasile
TicWatch Pro 5 goes official with Wear OS 3.5, powerful Snapdragon processor
As expected, Mobvoi officially debuted its first ever Wear OS 3.5 smartwatch, the TicWatch Pro 5. This is the company’s most powerful smartwatch, although that isn’t reflected in the price, which makes it a great deal for consumers even at launch.

Thanks to the most recent Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, the TicWatch Pro 5 offers faster processing power and better energy efficiency. In fact, this particular smartwatch is twice as fast as those equipped with the Snapdragon Wear 4100, Mobvoi claims.

Specs-wise, the TicWatch Pro 5 is pretty impressive. The wearable device sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED+ display featuring dual-layer design. The 628 mAh battery inside promises up to 80 hours of continuous usage in Smart Mode, or up to 45 days in Essential Mode. Mobvoi has also added fast charging support to allow the battery to charge up to 65% in just 30 minutes.

The TicWatch Pro 5 is MIL-STD-810H certified, so it’s a pretty durable smartwatch by today’s standards. Sleep tracking, heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitoring, as well as more than 100 professional workout modes are among the best features the smartwatch has to offer.

The built-in GPS means it functions independently from your smartwatch. The device also packs 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, along with compass, microphone, speaker, and NFC support.

TicWatch Pro 5 comes in just one color, obsidian, and is now available for purchase via Mobvoi’s official website for just $350.








Google is bending the rules again to give Pixel Superfans early access to AI feature
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Samsung has the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at a huge discount but only for a very limited time
Google makes great phones that not many people want, new data shows
Sorry, iPads and folding phones! Pixel Tablet is the best tablet Apple and Samsung never made
Galaxy S23 may soon lose competitive dominance over other flagships
Step aside, Pixel 7a, Galaxy A54! This phone breaks the records for best display, best chip for $400
WhatsApp finally rolls out the ability to edit messages
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale at a great discount again (this time with no time limit)
Hurry and get the distinctive Sony Xperia 1 III at its lowest ever price before it goes away
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Vote now: How often do you use smart assistants on your phone?
