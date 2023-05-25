Mobvoi officially debuts the TicWatch Pro 5, complete with Wear OS 3.5
As expected, Mobvoi officially debuted its first ever Wear OS 3.5 smartwatch, the TicWatch Pro 5. This is the company’s most powerful smartwatch, although that isn’t reflected in the price, which makes it a great deal for consumers even at launch.
Thanks to the most recent Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, the TicWatch Pro 5 offers faster processing power and better energy efficiency. In fact, this particular smartwatch is twice as fast as those equipped with the Snapdragon Wear 4100, Mobvoi claims.
The TicWatch Pro 5 is MIL-STD-810H certified, so it’s a pretty durable smartwatch by today’s standards. Sleep tracking, heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitoring, as well as more than 100 professional workout modes are among the best features the smartwatch has to offer.
TicWatch Pro 5 comes in just one color, obsidian, and is now available for purchase via Mobvoi’s official website for just $350.
Specs-wise, the TicWatch Pro 5 is pretty impressive. The wearable device sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED+ display featuring dual-layer design. The 628 mAh battery inside promises up to 80 hours of continuous usage in Smart Mode, or up to 45 days in Essential Mode. Mobvoi has also added fast charging support to allow the battery to charge up to 65% in just 30 minutes.
The built-in GPS means it functions independently from your smartwatch. The device also packs 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, along with compass, microphone, speaker, and NFC support.
