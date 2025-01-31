Threads users can now tag people in photos

Photo tagging on Threads | Image credit: Adam Mosseri





The only other decent option those looking to leave Twitter is Bluesky , but the open social network didn't grow as fast as Threads. At the moment, there are more than 30 million people who are using Bluesky monthly, but the good news is that the number continues to increase.

Considering the latest numbers, it appears that Threads is the biggest winner in social platforms war. After Twitter’s userbase nose-dived last year, Meta’s Threads was the choice of many of those who decided to remove themselves from Elon Musk’s social app.At the end of 2024, Twitter had around 335 million monthly active users, while Threads now has 320 monthly active users, at least according to Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg.