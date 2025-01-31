Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Threads users can now tag people in photos

Apps
Threads icon
Meta is pouring serious resources into its Threads app in an attempt to take on Twitter. The social media app announced this week it has added the ability to tag people in photos and a “media” tab where users can see pictures and videos posted on Threads.

The news comes just days after Twitter and much smaller rival Bluesky added a media tab that highlights videos and photos in posts published on their social platforms. However, Meta’s Threads raises the bar a bit with the addition of a somewhat useful feature, photo tagging, which is one of the basic Facebook features.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri was the first to break the news about these small updates coming to Threads: “the markup feature lets you easily add your take on someone else’s post (highlighting text is a great way to show what resonates with you), and the ability to tag people in the photos you share. We’re also introducing a “media" tab where others can quickly see all photos and videos you share, a long overdue request from the community.”

Photo tagging on Threads | Image credit: Adam Mosseri

Considering the latest numbers, it appears that Threads is the biggest winner in social platforms war. After Twitter’s userbase nose-dived last year, Meta’s Threads was the choice of many of those who decided to remove themselves from Elon Musk’s social app.

At the end of 2024, Twitter had around 335 million monthly active users, while Threads now has 320 monthly active users, at least according to Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg. 

The only other decent option those looking to leave Twitter is Bluesky, but the open social network didn’t grow as fast as Threads. At the moment, there are more than 30 million people who are using Bluesky monthly, but the good news is that the number continues to increase.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Loading Comments...

