Bluesky gives its users the gift of a new Trending Topics feature

An image of the Bluesky logo in a blue sky background
Bluesky is really hot right now, having hit a major milestone of 25 million users, you could say that this once small social media platform is now making major waves. In its quest to continue growing their user base, the company has just launched a new Trending Topics feature. This feature, reminiscent of X (formerly known as Twitter) — the platform that inspired its birth, lets users see what's going viral on the platform.

Think of it as a snapshot of the most talked-about subjects. When you click on the search bar, you'll see a list of trending words or phrases. It's a quick and easy way to get a feel for the pulse of the platform and join in on conversations that everyone's talking about.

Merry Christmas from us to you We launched Trending Topics today, and you can find it by tapping the search icon on the bottom bar of the app or the right sidebar on desktop.

[image or embed]

— Bluesky (@bsky.app) December 25, 2024 at 8:09 PM

Bluesky's recent and sudden growth has become a pretty big deal, and it seems like a lot of these new users migrating from more established platforms such as X and threads. Apparently, the aftermath of the U.S. elections and the drama surrounding it, has sparked a desire for a social media platform where those topics can be avoided.

One of the things that sets Bluesky apart is its focus on creating a more positive environment. Users have said they like how engaged everyone is and how there's less negativity compared to other platforms. It's like a breath of fresh air in the sometimes chaotic world of social media.

Of course, Bluesky is still growing and evolving, and there are many more features that could be added in order to enrich the user experience. Features like the ability to save posts, edit them after they're posted, and even have private conversations. It's all part of the platform's journey as it figures out its place in the social media landscape.

It's been interesting to see how Bluesky has adjusted to growing so rapidly, and I think it will be an enjoyable experience to see how it continues to develop and hopefully continue to offer something different from the other platforms out there.
Johanna Romero
