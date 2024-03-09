Threads for Android adds Ultra HDR & 10-bit HDR video support for Pixel phones

Up Next:
Threads by Instagram has been on a roll lately, adding new features and improvements to the app. Just yesterday, we reported on how Threads officially rolled out saving drafts and taking photos from inside the app, and today, we are excited to find out that Threads now also supports Ultra HDR images and 10-bit video on Pixel devices. This means that your photos and videos will appear with enhanced colors, superior brightness, and deeper contrasts.
Pixel support for Ultra HDR photos and 10-bit HDR videos was added to Instagram as part of the March Pixel Feature Drop. However, when this dropped, there was no mention that other Meta apps, such as Threads, would gain this support as well. This omission seems kind of strange, considering how Threads is attempting to appeal to the masses by rolling out new features on a regular basis.
As tested and reported by 9to5Google, to benefit from this, you'll need a recent Pixel phone device such as the Pixel 8 series, Pixel 7 series, or the Pixel Fold. These phones are equipped with the displays required to showcase Ultra HDR and 10-bit HDR content in a way that can be appreciated.
It's important to note, however, that while Threads now supports these formats, your Pixel won't automatically capture content in Ultra HDR. To enable this functionality, you will need to dig into the Pixel camera settings, but it's fortunately a simple process. Here's how:
To enable Ultra HDR images:
- Open the Google camera app
- Tap on Settings
- Tap on More settings
- Tap on Advanced
- Tap on Ultra HDR
- Toggle it on
To enable 10-bit video:
Keep in mind that this limits you to 30fps at both 1080p and 4K resolutions.
This addition to Threads hints at ongoing improvements in how Meta develops its Android apps. Google recently highlighted how the tech giants are working together to streamline this process. It appears that Threads is one of several Meta apps already reaping the benefits of this collaboration.
- Open the Google camera app
- Tap on Settings
- Look for 10-bit HDR
- Toggle it on
