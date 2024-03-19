Threads begins rolling out "Trending now" feature in the U.S.

Meta's Threads app is rolling out a new "Trending Now" feature to all U.S. users that provides real-time insight into the most popular topics being discussed. This launch follows a 5-week test with a small subset of users and will be rolled out in more countries and languages soon.



Mark Zuckerberg quickly made the announcement via his Threads account. Joining him in an announcement of their own was the official Threads account and Instagram boss Adam Mosseri.



