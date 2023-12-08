Threads rolls out "Tags", its own simplified version of hashtags





Secondly, Tags are integrated seamlessly within the text, appearing as blue hyperlinks rather than standalone hashtags prepended with the # symbol. This creates a cleaner and more visually appealing experience, while still maintaining their functionality.



Instagram and Threads boss, Adam Mosseri, explained in his own post that Tags also support phrases and special characters, and that their purpose is to help "categorize your posts and make it easier for others to find and join in on the conversation." He also stressed that the decision to not show the famous hashtag (#) symbol in the published post and to limit tags to one per post was done purposely in order to discourage engagement hacking.





With its focus on simplicity and clarity, Threads' Tags feature represents a fresh approach into organizing topics and conversations in a more intelligent and user-centric manner. Keeping spammers out of the platform's search results has been a goal for the platform and hopefully this implementation achieves just that.