Threads is trying to bring back TweetDeck’s functionality

if you’re in the test, you can choose to keep things simple with a single feed, or add separate columns for your favorite searches, tags, accounts, saved posts, and notifications. You can choose to have specific columns auto-update in real time

With each new feature added, Threads becomes more powerful and … useful. If we are to compare the app at launch and the one that’s getting regular updates today, the difference is absolutely huge.After managing to stop the massive exodus of initial users, Meta is now pushing its engineers to bring Threads on par with the competition’s app as quickly as possible. That’s one of the reasons that Threads has a lot of new features and improvements in testing.One of the more interesting capabilities that Meta is trying to bring to Threads is a TweetDeck-like experience where users can create their own customizable feeds arranged in a column interface. This is similar to what TweetDeck offered users before Twitter turned it into a paid service According to The Verge , Meta is now selecting Threads users to test its new TweetDeck-like experience on the web. The social giant explains that “.”Although we don’t know when/if this new experience will be rolled out to all Threads users, it’s nice to know that Meta is listening to its users who have been complaining about the real-time Following feed in the app.The TweetDeck-like experience will definitely give Threads users more control over what they want to see on their feeds.