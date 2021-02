Twitter considering paid services that charge for Tweetdeck, exclusive content, more

Twitter is considering several subscription services

Bloomberg

The subscription products won't be introduced anytime soon

Twitter said last summer that it was still in the early stages of exploring a subscription model, so the final product is unlikely roll out anytime soon. In response to today’s report, Twitter Head of Revenue Products Bruce Falck said the following:





Twitter, like most other social networks, has been free since its inception and relied on advertising for income. But growth has stalled in recent years and now the platform is looking at alternative revenue streams. reports that Twitter is building a subscription service with the aim of generating a more stable source of income. It has been under consideration for years, but the uncertainty due to the pandemic has made it a new priority.One of the product offerings under consideration is codenamed ‘Rogue One,’ according to people familiar with the situation. Feature-wise, nothing is set in stone, but Twitter is looking at several options.Perhaps the most obvious feature is an ad-free experience. It would give users the option of removing all ads from Twitter in exchange for a small fee. This would impact Twitter’s current business model, though.Other possibilities include some consumer-focused extras like a potential ‘undo send’ button for Tweets and custom colors for user profiles. Stickers for private messaging and personalized hashtags are under consideration too.For content creators, Twitter is toying with the idea of enabling higher-quality video uploads. Another feature under discussion would give users the option of tipping people they follow for exclusive content.On the table for power users is the possibility of charging for Tweetdeck, a popular Twitter client that doesn’t include ads and lets users view multiple real-time timelines simultaneously. These users may also benefit from enhanced analytics. Twitter already offers basic information, but a subscription service with more details is under consideration.The final idea being considered by Twitter, although unlikely to be introduced, is paid verification.