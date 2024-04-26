Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Meta’s Threads no longer bleeds users, reaches 150 million monthly users

Meta’s Threads no longer bleeds users, reaches 150 million monthly users
After an impressive start, Threads’ initial pool of users deep dived to alarmingly low numbers. Meta’s Twitter competitor reached 10 million users just seven hours after launch and no less than 100 million after five days.

Unfortunately, Threads’ daily active users count has plummeted 82 percent from its launch day after about a month. Today, Meta confirmed that Threads has stabilized its daily active user count to about 150 million.

The number revealed by Mark Zuckerberg during Meta’s first-quarter earnings call (via Engadget) represents a small increase from 130 million users the company announced back in February 2024.

Although the timing of Threads’ release was smartly chosen to coincide with Twitter’s fall into disgrace, the lackluster app couldn’t truly compete with a social giant that had years to add features and improvements.

Ever since its release Threads continued to roll out new features in an attempt to limit the loss of users. These days Meta’s social app is many steps closer to nearing the gap between its offering and Twitter’s, but Threads still has a long way to go.

The important thing is that Threads is now seeing a healthy growth rather than a hemorrhage of users. In its current state, Threads has all the ingredients to be successful, unless Meta’s monetization plan fails to meet users’ requirements.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

