Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

This upcoming Android Auto Spotify feature could make your road trips a lot less boring

Your car’s passengers might soon have a say in what’s playing, without reaching for the car’s screen

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Audio
Spotify Jam header with Spotify logo
Spotify is bringing one of its most social features to Android Auto. The Jam feature, which lets friends listen to and control a shared playlist in real time, will soon work in cars that support Android Auto or have Google built-in.

Jam originally launched back in 2023 as a way for people to create group playlists that everyone in the session could edit. Anyone in the group could skip, add, or rearrange songs, no matter where they were. Now, Spotify is extending that idea to the car. And while Apple Music has a similar feature called SharePlay, it's only available on iOS. Spotify’s approach works across platforms, making it easier for more people to join in.

This update was announced during Google I/O as part of the company's efforts to make in-car apps better and more useful. Google has introduced new media app templates for Android Auto, designed to keep drivers focused while still offering richer controls. These templates allow developers to build features that look and feel more like their phone apps but are adapted for safer use while driving.

Spotify Jam working within Android Auto. | Images credit — Google

Spotify is using these new tools to update its in-car experience. Soon, users will be able to start a Jam session right from the Spotify media screen on Android Auto. Others in the car can join by scanning a QR code with their phones. This means passengers can help manage the music without needing to touch the car's main display or ask the driver to change songs.

The new Jam experience will arrive on Android Auto in the coming months, with support for Android Automotive OS expected later in the year.

This move is part of a larger push from Google to bring more app experiences to the car, including better support for messaging, navigation, and even games in cars with Google built-in. It’s all being done through updates to the Android for Cars App Library, which gives developers more flexibility to design apps that are safer and easier to use behind the wheel.

As for Spotify users, this could make listening on the road a bit more interactive. And for those who share music on long drives, Jam might make the ride feel more like a group experience, even without passing around the phone.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
Google Wallet users in the US get another upgrade this week
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
The world’s thinnest foldable now expected to arrive in June
The world’s thinnest foldable now expected to arrive in June
T-Mobile Starlink beta’s list of eligible devices reduced, some phones no longer allowed [UPDATED]
T-Mobile Starlink beta’s list of eligible devices reduced, some phones no longer allowed [UPDATED]
When it comes to brand loyalty, Apple and Samsung are going in different directions
When it comes to brand loyalty, Apple and Samsung are going in different directions

Latest News

Turns out Samsung had more to do with this Android 16 long-awaited feature than we thought
Turns out Samsung had more to do with this Android 16 long-awaited feature than we thought
Apple adds three more units to its list of Vintage iPhones and what this might mean to you
Apple adds three more units to its list of Vintage iPhones and what this might mean to you
iPhone 13 user shares T-Mobile Starlink experience from the middle of nowhere
iPhone 13 user shares T-Mobile Starlink experience from the middle of nowhere
Forget screens: more details emerge on the mysterious Jony Ive + OpenAI device
Forget screens: more details emerge on the mysterious Jony Ive + OpenAI device
Level up your mobile gaming with a cheaper-than-ever Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 powerhouse
Level up your mobile gaming with a cheaper-than-ever Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 powerhouse
Hands-on: The Honor 400 Pro is a flagship in disguise but the price gives it away
Hands-on: The Honor 400 Pro is a flagship in disguise but the price gives it away
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless