This upcoming Android Auto Spotify feature could make your road trips a lot less boring
Your car’s passengers might soon have a say in what’s playing, without reaching for the car’s screen
Spotify is bringing one of its most social features to Android Auto. The Jam feature, which lets friends listen to and control a shared playlist in real time, will soon work in cars that support Android Auto or have Google built-in.
Jam originally launched back in 2023 as a way for people to create group playlists that everyone in the session could edit. Anyone in the group could skip, add, or rearrange songs, no matter where they were. Now, Spotify is extending that idea to the car. And while Apple Music has a similar feature called SharePlay, it's only available on iOS. Spotify’s approach works across platforms, making it easier for more people to join in.
The new Jam experience will arrive on Android Auto in the coming months, with support for Android Automotive OS expected later in the year.
This move is part of a larger push from Google to bring more app experiences to the car, including better support for messaging, navigation, and even games in cars with Google built-in. It’s all being done through updates to the Android for Cars App Library, which gives developers more flexibility to design apps that are safer and easier to use behind the wheel.
As for Spotify users, this could make listening on the road a bit more interactive. And for those who share music on long drives, Jam might make the ride feel more like a group experience, even without passing around the phone.
This update was announced during Google I/O as part of the company's efforts to make in-car apps better and more useful. Google has introduced new media app templates for Android Auto, designed to keep drivers focused while still offering richer controls. These templates allow developers to build features that look and feel more like their phone apps but are adapted for safer use while driving.
Spotify Jam working within Android Auto. | Images credit — Google
Spotify is using these new tools to update its in-car experience. Soon, users will be able to start a Jam session right from the Spotify media screen on Android Auto. Others in the car can join by scanning a QR code with their phones. This means passengers can help manage the music without needing to touch the car's main display or ask the driver to change songs.
