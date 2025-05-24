This upcoming Android Auto Spotify feature could make your road trips a lot less boring

Spotify Jam working within Android Auto. | Images credit — Google

Spotify is using these new tools to update its in-car experience. Soon, users will be able to start a Jam session right from the Spotify media screen on Android Auto. Others in the car can join by scanning a QR code with their phones. This means passengers can help manage the music without needing to touch the car's main display or ask the driver to change songs.The new Jam experience will arrive on Android Auto in the coming months, with support for Android Automotive OS expected later in the year.This move is part of a larger push from Google to bring more app experiences to the car, including better support for messaging, navigation, and even games in cars with Google built-in. It’s all being done through updates to the Android for Cars App Library, which gives developers more flexibility to design apps that are safer and easier to use behind the wheel.As for Spotify users, this could make listening on the road a bit more interactive. And for those who share music on long drives, Jam might make the ride feel more like a group experience, even without passing around the phone.