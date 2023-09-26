Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
Save $100 on the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro now!
Get all models at Walmart with an AT&T or a Verizon plan.

Spotify rolls out new Jam feature to collab on playlists in real-time

Apps
Follow Us
Spotify rolls out new Jam feature to collab on playlists in real-time
Have you ever hosted a party at your house where all of your friends constantly wanted you to play their favorite songs or the new singles they heard today, and everyone should definitely hear as well? If yes, then you probably know it can be a bit annoying, so new features on music streaming platforms that prevent this from happening might be welcomed with open arms, or let's say, open apps.

Spotify has introduced a new feature called "Jam," enabling Premium subscribers to create collaborative playlists with friends in real-time. With Jam, Premium users can invite others to join and contribute to the playlist queue, adding songs they'd like to hear next. While starting a Jam is exclusive to Premium users, both Premium and free users can receive invites and participate in the musical collaboration.

Premium users can jump into the Jam from anywhere, whether they're in the same room or on the other side of the world. When using the Jam feature, Spotify's got your back by suggesting songs based on what you love. If you are the one who started the Jam, you get to rearrange tracks and veto anything that doesn't vibe with the party.

All of the participants in the Jam can see who added which song and will receive recommendations based on their taste on their own devices.
 
Ready to start your Jam? Just pick a playlist or song as your starting point. Look for the "Start a Jam" button, either by tapping the speaker icon at the bottom or clicking the three-dot menu in your favorite playlist, album, or song.

If your friends are on the same Wi-Fi network, they'll get an invite when they open Spotify. Otherwise, you can:

1. Sync up via Bluetooth by tapping your phones together.
2. Have your friends scan your Jam's QR code.
3. Simply hit "share" to send the link through social media, text, or more.

Jam is already rolling out, so make sure your Spotify app is up to date if you're itching to give it a spin. It's similar to Spotify's Collaborative playlists, but the key difference? It's happening in real-time, making your music sessions more lively.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
Grab a pair of JBL Reflect Mini True NC for 53% off from Amazon and score awesome workout earbuds on the cheap
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
In the UK, the Pixel 8 Pro will allegedly get a price hike (unlike in the US)
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
Samsung stops caring about leaks, showing off the Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE, and Buds FE
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
iOS 17 might have reset some users’ privacy settings
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Hot new deal lands the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) at its best price on Amazon
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
Meta adds another highly-requested feature to Threads
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless