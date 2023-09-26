Spotify rolls out new Jam feature to collab on playlists in real-time



Spotify has introduced a new feature called "Jam," enabling Premium subscribers to create collaborative playlists with friends in real-time. With Jam, Premium users can invite others to join and contribute to the playlist queue, adding songs they'd like to hear next. While starting a Jam is exclusive to Premium users, both Premium and free users can receive invites and participate in the musical collaboration.



Premium users can jump into the Jam from anywhere, whether they're in the same room or on the other side of the world. When using the Jam feature, Spotify's got your back by suggesting songs based on what you love. If you are the one who started the Jam, you get to rearrange tracks and veto anything that doesn't vibe with the party.



All of the participants in the Jam can see who added which song and will receive recommendations based on their taste on their own devices.



Ready to start your Jam? Just pick a playlist or song as your starting point. Look for the "Start a Jam" button, either by tapping the speaker icon at the bottom or clicking the three-dot menu in your favorite playlist, album, or song.



If your friends are on the same Wi-Fi network, they'll get an invite when they open Spotify. Otherwise, you can:



1. Sync up via Bluetooth by tapping your phones together.

2. Have your friends scan your Jam's QR code.

3. Simply hit "share" to send the link through social media, text, or more.



Jam is already rolling out, so make sure your Spotify app is up to date if you're itching to give it a spin. It's similar to Spotify's Collaborative playlists, but the key difference? It's happening in real-time, making your music sessions more lively.

Have you ever hosted a party at your house where all of your friends constantly wanted you to play their favorite songs or the new singles they heard today, and everyone should definitely hear as well? If yes, then you probably know it can be a bit annoying, so new features on music streaming platforms that prevent this from happening might be welcomed with open arms, or let's say, open apps.