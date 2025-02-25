GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

This new phone may just rival the Galaxy S25's slender profile - new leak teases a surprise

By
Oppo
The Oppo Find X8 series renders on a white background.
Oppo Find X8. | Image Credit - Oppo

Reputable tipster Digital Chat Station now has something to say about an exciting new phone that's reportedly coming soon: the Oppo Find X8 Mini. The 'Mini' won't be a traditional 'compact' phone, unlike the name suggests, and has been in the rumor mill sporting reportedly a 6.3-inch display. Nevertheless, it may challenge the Galaxy S25's thin profile, reportedly coming close to its 7.2mm thickness.

Yep, the Oppo Find X8 Mini's thickness won't be able to come close to the likes of the ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge or the 5.5mm-thin (rumored) iPhone 17 Air. However, the tipster says it's going to be quite thin with a thinness close to 7: probably 7.1mm or 7.2mm. This is interesting given that the display of the phone may reportedly be 1 inch bigger diagonally than the Galaxy S25's.



Oppo has been nailing the thinness factor and recently launched the world's thinnest foldable phone, so I'm sure the Oppo Find X8 Mini will be one elegant device. Nevertheless, it definitely won't be the thinnest phone, or at least, won't be for long as we anticipate the Galaxy S25 Edge to launch sometime in April.

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8 Mini is expected to launch alongside the Find X8 Ultra, again in March or in April. According to rumors, the device may weigh between 180g and 189g, which makes it noticeably heavier than the Galaxy S25, for one.

The phone is rumored to come with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP periscope camera with 3.5x optical zoom. Its definitely-not-mini display is reportedly going to be an LTPO OLED flat screen with a 1,216 x 2,640 resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The Find X8 Mini may sport an optical fingerprint sensor and is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chip.

We expect this phone, alongside the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, to get a global launch (exactly which countries it will be available in is unclear at this point). Nevertheless, hopes are high for this 'compact' flagship, and the thin and elegant profile may definitely challenge the Galaxy S25, even if it won't be able to give the Galaxy S25 Edge or iPhone 17 Air a run for their money.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

