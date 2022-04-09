 Latest report says that this Android phone releases more radiation than allowed by the FCC - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Motorola Android

Latest report says that this Android phone releases more radiation than allowed by the FCC

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
A new report from BanklessTimes (via AndroidCentral) lists the smartphones that emit the most radio frequency (RF) radiation. While the BanklessTimes notes that all smartphones release some level of RF Radiation, it also points out that there is no proof that such radiation can hurt humans.

The SAR score for the Motorola Edge surpasses FCC limits in the states according to this report


Bankless Times rated handsets for RF radiation based on its SAR figures. This is the specific absorption ratio which measures the rate at which the human body absorbs radio frequency electromagnetic field (RF-EMF) waves. The results are listed in watts per kilogram (W/Kg). The handset ranked number one in radiation is the Motorola Edge with an SAR measurement of 1.79W/Kg which exceeds the FCC's maximum limit of 1.6W/Kg.

Behind the Edge is ZTE's Axon 11 5G with a SAR rating .20W/Kg less than that of the Edge AT 1.59W/Kg. Third is the OnePlus 6T with a SAR rating of 1.55W/Kg. This is not a top ten list that phone manufacturers are proud to be on, so we don't think that Sony executives are turning cartwheels over the firm's placement of two phones in the top ten. The Xperia XA2 Plus and Xperia XZ1 Compact finished at number four and number eight with SAR ratings of 1.41W/Kg and 1.36W/Kg respectively.

Three Google Pixel models made the top ten as the Pixel 3 XL's SAR rate of 1.39W/Kg placed it fifth followed by the 1.37W/Kg RF radiation rate belonging to the Pixel 4a. The Pixel 3 was tied for ninth with the OnePlus 6. Both handsets had a SAR rate of 1.33W/Kg.

In various countries, regulatory agencies have set maximum SAR ratings that  devices are allowed to emit in order to reduce the possibility that device toting consumers will get cancer. In the U.S., the FCC limits cellphones to have a SAR no higher than 1.6W/Kg. The only phone to top that figure on BanklessTimes' list is the Motorola Edge

The report states that all cellphones release some radiation, The factors that determine how much include the type of handset, the model, the age, and how powerful its antenna is. Also important is the distance of the phone from the closest cell tower. Phones that emit RF radiation usually just warm up the area of the body that is right next to the phone, although that is not enough radiation to warm up the body significantly.

The FCC suggests that to limit exposure to RF radiation, consumers should limit their exposure to cellphones, use cellphones for shorter periods, and use hands-free technology.

ZTE had two phones at the top of the list with the lowest SAR scores


The data used by BanklessTimes comes from the German Federal Office for Radiation. Other sources show conflicting data with one test of the Edge (2020) coming in at .81W/Kg and the 2021 model weighing in at 1.00W/Kg, both well under U.S. and EU limits.

Once again using data from the German Federal Office for Radiation, the Android phones with the least amount of radiation starts with the ZTE Blade  V10 with an SAR rating of .13W/Kg. That is followed by the ZTE Axon Elite and its .17W/Kg rating. The third safest Android device is the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G (.19W/Kg) followed by the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (.21W/Kg), Samsung Galaxy A80 (.22W/Kg), Samsung Galaxy A72 (.23W/Kg), the LG G7 ThinQ (.24W/Kg), and the Galaxy S20 FE (.24W/Kg).

Rounding out the top ten is the Samsung Galaxy M20 at number 9 and the Honor 7A at 10 with SAR scores of .25W/Kg and .26W/Kg respectively. Motorola got some measure of revenge thanks to the SAR rating of the Razr 5G which was .27W/Kg giving it the 13th lowest SAR rating among the Android phones emitting the least amount of radiation.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless