Apple’s Pro phones may soon catch up to Samsung in one key display area
Only the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to get the new screen tech
Referential image of a supposed dummy unit of an iPhone 17 Pro. | Image credit — Majin Bu
Apple may be ready to introduce an upgraded display layer for its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models. According to a new report, the company has resolved production issues that previously held back a new scratch resistant, anti-reflective screen technology.
The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are now expected to include this advanced display coating, while the standard iPhone 17 and rumored iPhone 17 Air will not. The coating is said to reduce reflections and improve scratch resistance compared to the current Ceramic Shield protection.
Apple first explored this new anti-reflective display layer in 2024, but early attempts to bring it to production ran into problems. Applying the coating was slowing down manufacturing lines, raising concerns about yield rates and delays. At the time, it seemed like the feature might be scrapped. However, Apple’s suppliers have reportedly improved the process and are now able to scale it for mass production.
The current generation of iPhones already includes a fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating and the Ceramic Shield glass layer that Apple co-developed with Corning. However, Apple has not prioritized reducing reflections on the iPhone as much as it has for its iPads or Macs, which have received anti-reflective display treatments in recent years.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (bottom) vs iPhone 15 (top) display differences. | Image credit — Ice Universe via X
If this new screen technology does launch as expected, it would bring the iPhone closer to what Samsung already offers. The latest Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra, feature Gorilla Glass Armor, a new cover material that reduces glare by up to 75 percent while also improving scratch resistance. In our coverage of the Galaxy lineup, we noted how this change noticeably improves readability in sunlight.
Given the rising interest in display durability and outdoor visibility, Apple’s move to introduce an anti-reflective, scratch resistant coating could be seen as both a design and performance upgrade. Still, it is telling that only the Pro models are expected to receive the enhancement.
Recommended Stories
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: