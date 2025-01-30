The Pixel Weather app becomes easier to use with this new update





Weather units settings in the old version of the Pixel Weather app (version 1.0.20241108.700112341.release). | Images credit — PhoneArena

However, with the latest update that is currently rolling out, Google has made it easier to adjust measurements. There are now two new sections in the app's settings menu: Temperature and Weather units. In the Temperature section, you can choose to see the temperature in Fahrenheit or Celsius. In the Weather units section, you can choose to see the other weather measurements in different units.

Weather units settings in the new version of the Pixel Weather app (version 1.0.20250106.720365328.release). | Images credit — 9to5Google



This is a welcome change that makes the Pixel Weather app more user-friendly. Now, you can easily adjust the measurements to your liking without having to worry about affecting other apps. This update is now rolling out via the Play Store to compatible Pixel devices.



I am personally pleased with the new settings, as they seem more clear and remote the frustration from having to change the device's system language or regional preferences just to adjust the measurements in the Pixel Weather app. Now, I can easily change the units to my liking without affecting other apps. This is a great improvement that makes the Pixel Weather app even better.