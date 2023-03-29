Pixel Tablet rumored to have a Hub Mode, replace Nest Hub devices
Everyone is hyped for the Pixel Tablet to come out in 2023, along with the new generation of Pixel phones. We already saw the design at Google I/O 2022 and Facebook Marketplace, and in numerous leaks, so it's just a matter of time. Speaking of time, it's time for some juicy details about it.
Apparently, this Android tablet will have a Hub Mode that can turn it into a full-fledged Google Nest Hub. How cool is that? Furthermore, this mode will be automatically activated when you place the tablet on the "Google Pixel Tablet Stand." The image of this dock leaked some time ago and is now circulating the interwebs.
The Google Pixel Tablet Stand can also charge the Pixel Tablet and act as a speaker, but the real magic happens when you enable "Hub Mode" and turn your Pixel Tablet into a smart display. According to the latest rumors, Google might offer two different stand designs, one serving as a dock only, while the other doubling as a speaker.
People have been waiting for a Pixel-branded tablet for ages, so there's a lot of hype around it. With high-end specs and some exclusive Google features, the Pixel Tablet is expected to be a game-changer. Keep an eye out for it at Google I/O 2023 in May!
The word on the street is that Google might be ditching its Nest Hub devices and creating an all-in-one device with the Pixel Tablet. Plus, there might be a Pro version with a Tensor G2 chipset that offers both tablet and smart display functions.
