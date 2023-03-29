Pixel Tablet rumored to have a Hub Mode, replace Nest Hub devices





The Google Pixel Tablet Stand can also charge the Pixel Tablet and act as a speaker, but the real magic happens when you enable "Hub Mode" and turn your Pixel Tablet into a smart display. According to the latest rumors, Google might offer two different stand designs, one serving as a dock only, while the other doubling as a speaker.The word on the street is that Google might be ditching its Nest Hub devices and creating an all-in-one device with the Pixel Tablet. Plus, there might be a Pro version with a Tensor G2 chipset that offers both tablet and smart display functions.People have been waiting for a Pixel-branded tablet for ages, so there's a lot of hype around it. With high-end specs and some exclusive Google features, the Pixel Tablet is expected to be a game-changer. Keep an eye out for it at Google I/O 2023 in May!