Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Pixel Tablet rumored to have a Hub Mode, replace Nest Hub devices

Google
1
Pixel Tablet rumored to have a Hub Mode, replace Nest Hub devices
Everyone is hyped for the Pixel Tablet to come out in 2023, along with the new generation of Pixel phones. We already saw the design at Google I/O 2022 and Facebook Marketplace, and in numerous leaks, so it's just a matter of time. Speaking of time, it's time for some juicy details about it.

Apparently, this Android tablet will have a Hub Mode that can turn it into a full-fledged Google Nest Hub. How cool is that? Furthermore, this mode will be automatically activated when you place the tablet on the "Google Pixel Tablet Stand." The image of this dock leaked some time ago and is now circulating the interwebs.



The Google Pixel Tablet Stand can also charge the Pixel Tablet and act as a speaker, but the real magic happens when you enable "Hub Mode" and turn your Pixel Tablet into a smart display. According to the latest rumors, Google might offer two different stand designs, one serving as a dock only, while the other doubling as a speaker.

The word on the street is that Google might be ditching its Nest Hub devices and creating an all-in-one device with the Pixel Tablet. Plus, there might be a Pro version with a Tensor G2 chipset that offers both tablet and smart display functions.

People have been waiting for a Pixel-branded tablet for ages, so there's a lot of hype around it. With high-end specs and some exclusive Google features, the Pixel Tablet is expected to be a game-changer. Keep an eye out for it at Google I/O 2023 in May!

Also Read: 

Popular stories

Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Amazon deal makes the cheap Galaxy Tab A7 Lite even cheaper
Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Google introduces new camera improvements for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Samsung's marvelous Galaxy Z Fold 3 can now be yours for as little as $300 with no trade-in
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Unbelievable! $200 Pixel 6 and $300 Pixel 6 Pro: Google kills Samsung, Apple in old flagship race
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Walmart makes the 120Hz Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 mid-ranger cheaper than ever before
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 crush Samsung's latest flagships in leaked benchmarks
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Six Motorola phones and 15 other Android handsets gain support for ARCore
Six Motorola phones and 15 other Android handsets gain support for ARCore
Nokia to put 4G internet on the moon by the end of this year
Nokia to put 4G internet on the moon by the end of this year
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE finally gets its promised One UI 5.1 update
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE finally gets its promised One UI 5.1 update
Amazon shrinks the price for the already affordable 10.2" iPad
Amazon shrinks the price for the already affordable 10.2" iPad
Asus ROG Phone 7 leaked images reveal a familiar design
Asus ROG Phone 7 leaked images reveal a familiar design
Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) tablet gets One UI 5.1/Android 13 update
Samsung's affordable Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) tablet gets One UI 5.1/Android 13 update
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless