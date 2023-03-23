More images of Google Pixel Tablet stand and charging base have leaked

A new retail leak has surfaced that shows what could be the official stand for Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet, dubbed the "Charging Speaker Dock" by Google. Though the design is not new to us, as it was revealed during the Made by Google event last year, with this leak we do get a better look at the stand from different angles.











The leak, which was shared by @SnoopyTech on Twitter as the "Pixel Tablet Stand," shows that the stand is very similar to the stand for a Nest Hub, with the tablet unattached. The name used for the product does not match up with what Google called it during its hardware event, calling into question whether this is one of the two rumored "stands" to come out — one meant for charging and one meant for both charging and syncing.





Google Pixel Tablet Stand pic.twitter.com/YFH6tf9ooB — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) March 23, 2023





The two-stand theory came from an APK insight done by 9to5Google where code was found referring to two different accessory code names "Yuzu" and "Korlan." In the leaked images the plug-style charging port can be seen, as well as the pogo pins meant to connect with the tablet, charge it, and keep it in position. It is unknown whether the stand or charging base will come included with the tablet, or if it will be completely optional.









The Pixel Tablet itself is said to have an 11-inch IPS LCD display, a Tensor G2 processor, and 6GB of RAM. It is also rumored to have both an 8-megapixel rear camera and front-facing camera. Paired with the stand/charging base, it is sure to be a nice addition to the ecosystem, and having a few of these strategically placed around the house will be very convenient for easy charging when in different rooms. The tablet itself also looks like a promising device, and it will be interesting to see what Google has in store for it as the company optimizes Android to work better on larger screens.