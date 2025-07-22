Is this the most unnecessary phone of 2025?

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Foldable phone in clamshell mode on a table, displaying the text “WHY MAKE THIS?” on its screen.
The market for small foldable phones has never been more competitive. Samsung has just launched the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which finally delivers on the company’s vision of the ultimate flip phone. At the same time, Motorola introduced the all-new Razr Ultra (2025), a spec-packed flagship that might just be the most polished clamshell foldable to date. We also have the base Motorola Razr (2025) and the debut of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Fan Edition, offering more affordable entry points into the foldable form factor.

And then there’s the Razr Plus (2025) — the one flip phone that might fly under the radar for good reason. This “new” Razr Plus looks nearly identical to last year’s model. It lacks a flagship chipset. There are no meaningful camera upgrades. Battery and charging specs haven’t changed. And yet it costs $999 — just $100 less than Samsung’s vastly superior Z Flip 7, and more than the discounted Razr Plus (2024), which offers practically the same experience.

So while the Razr Ultra (2025) sets a new high bar and Samsung grabs headlines, the Razr Plus (2025) ends up in a strange spot: not exciting enough to feel new, not cheap enough to justify the lack of upgrades.

It’s basically last year’s phone, and you can still buy that one… from Motorola



Motorola has made almost no effort to hide the fact that this is a very minor refresh. The Razr Plus (2025) keeps the exact same core design as its predecessor: same 4-inch cover screen, same two 50 MP cameras, same 4,000 mAh battery, and identical dimensions and weight. If you put the two side by side, you’d be hard-pressed to tell them apart if not for the different colors like Mocha Mousse, although the Razr Plus (2024) Paris Hilton Edition might interest some buyers more…

The only meaningful hardware change is a bump from IPX8 to IP48 dust and water resistance. That means the new model is much better protected from dust particles as small as 1mm, but still not a full solution for grit-prone environments, as most particles that damage hinges are smaller than 1mm anyway.

So you’re left with a phone that feels the same. And since the 2024 model already did everything right, this “update” just isn’t justified, especially when the Razr Plus (2024) is currently going for $250 less.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is only $100 more, and it is clearly the better choice



What’s more funny, though, is that Motorola has priced the “new” Razr Plus just $100 less than the new Galaxy Z Flip 7 — a phone with a brighter and more advanced display, faster performance, better long-term software support, and more.

While the Razr Plus (2025) uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (built on a 4nm process), which is a capable but mid-tier chip, Samsung’s Z Flip 7 runs on the Exynos 2500 (built on TSMC’s latest 3nm process), delivering massively better results in both CPU and GPU benchmarks. In other words, when it comes to heavier workloads or future-proofing, Samsung easily takes the cake.

Then there’s the software support. While I am a bigger fan of Motorola’s UI, the company continues to lag behind the competition with just three years of Android updates, compared to Samsung’s seven-year commitment. For a $1,000 phone, that’s a serious disadvantage.

And finally, the display. Motorola advertises 3,000 nits of peak brightness, but our tests only measured 1,200 nits at 20% APL, making the screen average at best in outdoor use. Meanwhile, the Z Flip 7 achieved 1,700 nits, offering a better outdoor experience, as well as more pleasing HDR content.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Review: The Flip in its prime

Camera and battery: good enough, but no reason to upgrade


The camera system hasn’t changed — and neither have the results. You still get a 50 MP main sensor and a 50 MP 2X telephoto, with no ultrawide option. Images are sharp, colors are punchy, and HDR usually does its job, but the results haven’t improved, and rivals at the same price (like Galaxy Z Flip 7) do better with dynamic range and night performance.

Battery life is also familiar:
  • 6h 34 min overall estimate — slightly below the average
  • 16h 11 min browsing — decent
  • 9h 23 min video playback — solid
  • 7h 55 min gaming — not great

Charging speed is 45W wired (0–100% in under an hour), 15W wireless, and 5W reverse. All good numbers — but again, all carried over from last year’s model.

It’s still a great foldable, it just doesn’t have a place in this market



Now, to be fair, the Razr Plus (2025) is still an enjoyable flip phone.

The cover screen remains Motorola’s secret weapon — fully customizable, widget-ready, and able to run mini versions of your favorite apps.

The materials feel great, the hinge is solid, and I’ve always been a fan of the vegan leather back panel. Plus, Motorola adds a layer of personality through its Moto AI features and stylish UI touches that differentiate it slightly from the standard Android.

But when the exact same experience can be had on a cheaper, older model, it’s hard to justify the existence of this one unless you’re a die-hard fan of that Mocha Mousse color.

What would’ve made this phone matter? If Motorola had included a longer software update window — even just five years — it could’ve made the 2025 Razr Plus more competitive. The camera system could have been reworked with better processing or a new sensor, which would’ve justified the upgrade. If there was even one standout feature that the Razr Plus (2024) didn’t have, we could be having a different conversation.

But instead, we’re left with the same phone in new wrapping, launching into a market where Motorola’s own older model and Samsung’s new release both offer more compelling reasons to purchase them.

Verdict: The most unnecessary phone of 2025


There’s nothing wrong with the Razr Plus (2025) itself. In isolation, it’s still one of the most balanced and enjoyable foldables you can buy.

However, in context, it’s a foldable that just doesn’t need to exist. The 2024 model is still excellent and now much cheaper. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers much more for just a little extra.

The company should have just let the new Ultra model succeed the Plus as its flagship and leave the base version as the affordable option. Now I’m curious to see whether Motorola updates the Plus more meaningfully in the future, or if it will completely drop from the lineup.

Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
