Apple's 2027 iPhone lineup may include 6 new models, including the rumored foldable
A new rumor hints at the biggest and most complex iPhone lineup yet
iPhone 16 family of devices. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Apple may be planning its biggest iPhone launch ever in 2027, as a new rumor suggests the company is preparing six different iPhone models, possibly rolling them out across two separate release windows.
The information comes from Instant Digital, a leaker with a fairly accurate track record. In a recent post, they claimed that "there will be 6 new iPhone models to choose from" next year.
According to the leak, Apple could start with three models in the fall: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the long-rumored iPhone Fold. Then, sometime in early 2027, Apple would reportedly launch three more models: the standard iPhone 18, a new iPhone 18 Air, and the budget-friendly iPhone 18e.
Image credit — Instant Digital (aka Setsuna Digital on Weibo
If this timeline is accurate, it would be the largest iPhone lineup Apple has ever launched within a single generation. Currently, the iPhone 16 series includes five different variants. Apple has typically kept its fall launches to four models, so this would mark a notable change.
The most anticipated new entry is, of course, the iPhone Fold. Based on past leaks, it could feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch internal screen, dual 48MP cameras, and a larger battery than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7. While Apple has never confirmed work on a foldable, this device could serve as its first real competitor in the foldable space.
Interestingly, this six-model approach could reflect a new strategy. A previous report from The Information in May claimed Apple might split the iPhone 18 launch into two phases. The higher-end models would arrive first, followed by the more affordable versions in the spring. That could give Apple more flexibility with production and offer buyers more choices throughout the year.
Aside from these six rumored devices, Apple usually keeps some older models around. As of now, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are still being sold alongside the iPhone 16 series. If Apple continues that practice, we could see up to eight iPhones available at the same time in 2027, including at least one iPhone 17 model.
This could make 2027 Apple’s most diverse iPhone offering to date. On one hand, more options could help reach a wider range of buyers. On the other, it might make it harder for customers to pick the right model. We’ll be keeping an eye on how this plays out, especially as Apple finalizes its lineup for what could be a very different iPhone year.
