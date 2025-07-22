Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

Apple's 2027 iPhone lineup may include 6 new models, including the rumored foldable

A new rumor hints at the biggest and most complex iPhone lineup yet

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
iPhone 16 family of devices
iPhone 16 family of devices. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Apple may be planning its biggest iPhone launch ever in 2027, as a new rumor suggests the company is preparing six different iPhone models, possibly rolling them out across two separate release windows.

The information comes from Instant Digital, a leaker with a fairly accurate track record. In a recent post, they claimed that "there will be 6 new iPhone models to choose from" next year.

According to the leak, Apple could start with three models in the fall: the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the long-rumored iPhone Fold. Then, sometime in early 2027, Apple would reportedly launch three more models: the standard iPhone 18, a new iPhone 18 Air, and the budget-friendly iPhone 18e.

Setsuna Digital post on Weibo
Image credit — Instant Digital (aka Setsuna Digital on Weibo


If this timeline is accurate, it would be the largest iPhone lineup Apple has ever launched within a single generation. Currently, the iPhone 16 series includes five different variants. Apple has typically kept its fall launches to four models, so this would mark a notable change.

The most anticipated new entry is, of course, the iPhone Fold. Based on past leaks, it could feature a 5.5-inch outer display and a 7.8-inch internal screen, dual 48MP cameras, and a larger battery than Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7. While Apple has never confirmed work on a foldable, this device could serve as its first real competitor in the foldable space.

Interestingly, this six-model approach could reflect a new strategy. A previous report from The Information in May claimed Apple might split the iPhone 18 launch into two phases. The higher-end models would arrive first, followed by the more affordable versions in the spring. That could give Apple more flexibility with production and offer buyers more choices throughout the year.

Aside from these six rumored devices, Apple usually keeps some older models around. As of now, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max are still being sold alongside the iPhone 16 series. If Apple continues that practice, we could see up to eight iPhones available at the same time in 2027, including at least one iPhone 17 model.

This could make 2027 Apple’s most diverse iPhone offering to date. On one hand, more options could help reach a wider range of buyers. On the other, it might make it harder for customers to pick the right model. We’ll be keeping an eye on how this plays out, especially as Apple finalizes its lineup for what could be a very different iPhone year.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 4

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
Amazon cuts the price of the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4), making it unmissable
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
A new T-Mobile upgrade is coming, but it may not be better for everyone
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app
New branding is coming to the Google Messages app

Latest News

Apple quietly revives controversial news summaries in iOS 26 beta 4
Apple quietly revives controversial news summaries in iOS 26 beta 4
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Looking to save oodles of money, Apple awaits major decision from EC
Looking to save oodles of money, Apple awaits major decision from EC
Leaked Pixel 10 Pro renders show a surprising color in an otherwise dull palette
Leaked Pixel 10 Pro renders show a surprising color in an otherwise dull palette
Samsung’s US mid-range product launch ‘strategy’ is making my blood boil
Samsung’s US mid-range product launch ‘strategy’ is making my blood boil
Samsung updates Good Lock modules ahead of One UI 8 rollout
Samsung updates Good Lock modules ahead of One UI 8 rollout
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless