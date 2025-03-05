The iPad 11 marks the end of an era - and not a single tear was shed
The iPad 10. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Apple just introduced a bunch of new iPads, surprising plenty of Apple fans - iPad Air with M3 chip, and a new entry-level iPad. Although the entry-level iPad doesn't bring the hugest amount of upgrades over its predecessor, a key change in its configuration actually marks the end of an era for Apple.
The 64GB era is now in the past. A thing of the past, hopefully soon long forgotten, would be running out of space on a relatively new and modern iPad just because you decided to go for the cheapest variant. Yes, for the ultimate convenience of all of us, the entry-level iPad now starts at 128GB of storage space.
The predecessor, the iPad 10, was the only iPad that Apple still sold recently with the one-eyebrow-raising 64GB storage config. The iPhone SE 3 was also the last phone to offer such a dated storage configuration. And refurbished devices too.
Now, the iPhone 16e starts at 128GB of storage, and so does the newly-announced iPad 11. Their appearance has kicked the iPhone SE 3 and iPad 10 into oblivion, as these two are now discontinued in Apple's store.
And thus, an era has ended. The first iPhone models with 64GB of base storage were the now almost ancient-looking iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the revolutionary at the time iPhone X in 2017. The same year brought the first iPads with 64GB of storage.
The newly-introduced iPad 11. | Image Credit - Apple
That's not the only thing that Apple has marked with a huge neon sign of "Game Over". Actually, since October, all Macs that Apple is selling are configured with at least 16GB of RAM (again, refurbished devices are a different story). Previously, the minimum RAM of the Macs was 8GB.
Apple is finally catching up with the others and starting to bump up specs. The demands of the digital age are growing as we speak, and even Apple can't choose to stay behind just because of pure stubbornness.
In the meantime, Android devices are leading the way with some jaw-dropping specs. It's been a couple of years since 16GB of RAM has started to become standard for some Android phones. We have also huge batteries in the works. Of course, Apple's still not going to offer 16GB of RAM on its iPhones. But at least, the iPhone 17 Pro may be getting 12GB.
Back to our topic though. See you in the next life, 64GB storage option. You won't be missed (or will you?).
Do you use a device with 64GB of storage? Does the lack of more storage bother you? Share in the comments!
