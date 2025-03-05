GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung sale live
The Samsung Store kicks off its annual Discover Spring Sale, slash the price on an S25 Ultra by up to 75% now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The iPad 11 marks the end of an era - and not a single tear was shed

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The iPad 10 on a table.
The iPad 10. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Apple just introduced a bunch of new iPads, surprising plenty of Apple fans - iPad Air with M3 chip, and a new entry-level iPad. Although the entry-level iPad doesn't bring the hugest amount of upgrades over its predecessor, a key change in its configuration actually marks the end of an era for Apple.

The 64GB era is now in the past. A thing of the past, hopefully soon long forgotten, would be running out of space on a relatively new and modern iPad just because you decided to go for the cheapest variant. Yes, for the ultimate convenience of all of us, the entry-level iPad now starts at 128GB of storage space.

iPad 11-inch (A16): Pre-order at Amazon

The 11th Gen iPad is finally here! You can now pre-order the 11-inch tablet with 128GB of storage and A16 chip at Amazon. Available starting March 12.
Pre-order at Amazon

The predecessor, the iPad 10, was the only iPad that Apple still sold recently with the one-eyebrow-raising 64GB storage config. The iPhone SE 3 was also the last phone to offer such a dated storage configuration. And refurbished devices too.

Now, the iPhone 16e starts at 128GB of storage, and so does the newly-announced iPad 11. Their appearance has kicked the iPhone SE 3 and iPad 10 into oblivion, as these two are now discontinued in Apple's store.

And thus, an era has ended. The first iPhone models with 64GB of base storage were the now almost ancient-looking iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the revolutionary at the time iPhone X in 2017. The same year brought the first iPads with 64GB of storage.


That's not the only thing that Apple has marked with a huge neon sign of  "Game Over". Actually, since October, all Macs that Apple is selling are configured with at least 16GB of RAM (again, refurbished devices are a different story). Previously, the minimum RAM of the Macs was 8GB.

Apple is finally catching up with the others and starting to bump up specs. The demands of the digital age are growing as we speak, and even Apple can't choose to stay behind just because of pure stubbornness.

In the meantime, Android devices are leading the way with some jaw-dropping specs. It's been a couple of years since 16GB of RAM has started to become standard for some Android phones. We have also huge batteries in the works. Of course, Apple's still not going to offer 16GB of RAM on its iPhones. But at least, the iPhone 17 Pro may be getting 12GB.

Back to our topic though. See you in the next life, 64GB storage option. You won't be missed (or will you?).

Do you use a device with 64GB of storage? Does the lack of more storage bother you? Share in the comments!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
Lightning is about to strike loyal T-Mobile customers again
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
T-Mobile customers are walking out because of stupid policy but employees are getting castigated
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Don't be surprised if you receive $25,000 from T-Mobile in April
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Verizon makes a huge announcement to put minds at ease
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Update to Google Messages app leaves it with a larger pill to swallow
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices
Your next phone may come from T-Mobile with one big edge over current devices

Latest News

iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
iPhone 16e has MagSafe - if you believe hard enough
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Apple's surprising new iPad Air packs M3 power in 11 and 13-inch sizes at unchanged prices
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Pixel 10’s rumored new assistant might have Apple wishing Siri was ready sooner
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Samsung is offering an irresistible Galaxy S25 discount with no strings attached at last
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
Galaxy S26 Ultra could get this beastly new 5G modem - Apple, you paying attention?
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
This foldable phone goes global and it makes the Galaxy Z Flip 6 look like a luxury tax
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless