The EU cracks down on Apple again, and this time they demand huge changes to the iPhone and more

AI-generated image credit — ImageFX









What's on the EU's agenda this time, according to Gurman? They want smartwatches from other OEMs to get the same notification features currently exclusive to Apple Watch. Plus, they're looking for Apple to grant broader access to the iPhone's NFC chip – that's the near-field communication technology that enables contactless payments.













Gurman also highlighted that the EU wants Apple to open up AirDrop and AirPlay, those features that facilitate seamless file transfer and media streaming within the Apple ecosystem. And get this, they even want third-party headphones to be able to switch between Apple devices with the same seamlessness as AirPods. Sounds like Apple's biggest nightmare, doesn't it?Now, Apple has been quite vocal about their reasons for not wanting to fully open up their proprietary features. Gurman's column explained that Apple believes these exclusive functionalities are a key aspect of their product differentiation and a significant factor in consumer choice. However, the EU has a different perspective. They view the iPhone as a dominant platform, akin to a desktop operating system, and Gurman noted their argument that it should be more accessible to foster competition and innovation.





What is Apple likely to do? Gurman laid out a few potential scenarios for how this could unfold. Apple could simply comply with the impending regulations, which would involve modifications to their OS and potentially hardware. They could also contest the regulations, which could lead to legal challenges and the risk of substantial financial penalties.





However, Gurman also raised an interesting possibility: Apple might choose to disable some of these features entirely for users within the European Union. That's right, instead of allowing competitor products to utilize them, Apple might just revoke access for their own customers in that region. Gurman suggested this could be a rather assertive move to demonstrate their stance to the EU.



It's intriguing to observe the EU's continued efforts to promote greater openness within the technology sector. On one hand, it could lead to increased consumer choice and potentially enhanced user experiences. On the other hand, companies like Apple have established their brand on delivering a highly integrated and seamless ecosystem, and mandating complete openness could potentially impact that — as well as their bottom line.

Ultimately, as Mark Gurman discussed, the outcome of this EU initiative could significantly alter how Apple's products interact with others in the European market. While something like streamlined headphone switching might seem minor, broader changes concerning smartwatch interoperability and NFC access could definitely influence consumer decisions when selecting their tech.