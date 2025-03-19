The EU just hit Apple with its biggest demand yet—here’s what’s changing









This shift has the potential of breaking down everything that has kept iPhone users tied to Apple’s ecosystem for years. But, of course, Apple strongly opposes it. The company counters with its usual argument that opening up iOS could lead to security risks, privacy concerns, and a worse user experience. Let’s break down what’s happening, how it affects you, and what Apple is saying in response.





What exactly is the EU forcing Apple to do?

There are several key IOS features that the EU is demanding Apple to release from its tight hold.

For starters, notifications : If you've ever tried to connect an Apple Watch to an Android phone , you might have noticed that—unlike when it's connected to an iPhone—the notifications on it are limited, and so are other of the watch's functionalities. With the EU ruling, third-party watches must have the same access as the Apple Watch .

Alternatives to a fan-favorite, AirDrop : AirDrop is one of those features that many Apple users immediately go to when defending their device. But now the EU wants Apple to allow similar file-sharing systems from third parties. This is a bit of a weird one, as there already are third-party apps that essentially do the same job.

Alternatives to AirPlay : Again, there are already alternatives to AirPlay, and plenty of devices that support the feature. Still, the EU says Apple must allow other companies to create their own casting solutions , enabling users to easily stream to third-party TVs, smart speakers, and other devices.

Headphone integration : AirPods will automatically pair with any other Apple device (Beats by Dre headphones too, since Apple owns the brand). But the EU says other wireless headphones must be able to access the same seamless pairing and auto-switching experience .

Wi-Fi and NFC access : The EU is also requiring Apple to share its Wi-Fi connection features and open up the NFC chip to third-party apps and accessories. This could allow alternative mobile payment apps to work as seamlessly as Apple Pay does

Recommended Stories The European Union has not given Apple exact deadline dates, but it is estimated that Apple will need to comply by late 2025 to 2026, with full implementation likely by 2027 (iOS 20 at the latest). That said, Apple is strongly opposing these demands from the EU, and unlike the USB-C case, I wouldn't be surprised if Apple took more convincing on this one.

How does this affect iPhone users?

If you live outside the EU, than these changes most likely won't have a direct effect on you. For users in the European Union, however, there would be some pretty neat—and at first maybe somewhat bizarre-feeling—benefits if Apple complies to the demands.

Probably the best part about all of this is that you might not feel forced to buy Apple accessories just to get the best experience anymore. For example, you could pair an Android smartwatch or non-Apple earbuds with an iPhone and still get full notifications and automatic switching like you do with Apple products.



But keep in mind that not all changes will happen overnight—Apple is expected to roll out these updates gradually over the next few years. That's, of course, if it loses the battle.





What’s next?



Apple must now work with the EU to ensure these changes are implemented in a way that protects users while still meeting the new requirements. This is one of the biggest challenges to Apple’s “walled garden” ecosystem in years, and it will be interesting to see how the company adapts while trying to maintain its core privacy and security principles.



No matter how Apple resists, one thing is clear: The EU is forcing it to loosen its grip on iOS, giving users more choice and flexibility. Just how exactly things will play out remains to be seen, but it’s without a doubt a historic moment in the tech industry that could set a precedent for future regulations worldwide.



