Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View
iOS Android Apps

Telegram update brings a bunch of video-oriented improvements, new features

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Telegram update brings a bunch of video-oriented improvements, new features
Telegram is becoming a better messaging app with each new update deployed by developers. The COVID-19 pandemic made video chatting one of the most popular methods of communication, and apps like Telegram tried to accommodate as many new users as possible to their servers.

Since we're not yet out of the woods and many companies still required their employees to work remotely, it's not too late for Telegram to add even more new features and improvements that focus on the video aspect of the app.

The highlight of the latest update is Group Video Calls 2.0, an upgrade to the previous version of the feature, which brings support for 1000 people. It might sound unreal, but Telegram's group video call can now have up to 1000 viewers, and this number will be further increased in future updates, according to developers.

Another important improvement added is Video Messages 2.0, an upgrade to the video messages feature that adds enhancements such as higher resolution, the option to expand them and watch any videos at 0.5 or 2x speed.

Also, the latest update adds screen sharing to 1-on-1 calls with sound. Telegram users can now swipe to choose a camera or share their screen instead when switching on video during any call.


For those who value their privacy, Telegram introduced a new feature that automatically erases messages in any chat after 1 month. Up until now, you could set the app to delete your messages after 1 day or 1 week.

The iOS version of Telegram received some improvements such as the option to choose multiple recipients for forwarded messages, as well as the ability to scroll with two fingers in chat list to quickly select several chats for bulk actions. Also, provide pictures now follow the messages as users scroll in group chats.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Blackview BL5000 — world's first 5G rugged gaming smartphone, now $299.99
by Blackview,  0
Blackview BL5000 — world's first 5G rugged gaming smartphone, now $299.99
HMD Global working on four new devices including Nokia G300 and Nokia X100
by Joshua Swingle,  0
HMD Global working on four new devices including Nokia G300 and Nokia X100
Blurred vision - how smartphone image processing bends our reality
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Blurred vision - how smartphone image processing bends our reality
YouTube starts testing Premium Lite tier with ad-free viewing
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
YouTube starts testing Premium Lite tier with ad-free viewing
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera design and all colors leak from up close
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera design and all colors leak from up close
Future iPhones to make room for bigger batteries with slimmer peripheral chips
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Future iPhones to make room for bigger batteries with slimmer peripheral chips
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless