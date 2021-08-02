Telegram update brings a bunch of video-oriented improvements, new features

Telegram update brings a bunch of video-oriented improvements, new features0
Since we're not yet out of the woods and many companies still required their employees to work remotely, it's not too late for Telegram to add even more new features and improvements that focus on the video aspect of the app.
Another important improvement added is Video Messages 2.0, an upgrade to the video messages feature that adds enhancements such as higher resolution, the option to expand them and watch any videos at 0.5 or 2x speed.
For those who value their privacy, Telegram introduced a new feature that automatically erases messages in any chat after 1 month. Up until now, you could set the app to delete your messages after 1 day or 1 week.
The iOS version of Telegram received some improvements such as the option to choose multiple recipients for forwarded messages, as well as the ability to scroll with two fingers in chat list to quickly select several chats for bulk actions. Also, provide pictures now follow the messages as users scroll in group chats.
