Telegram update brings a bunch of video-oriented improvements, new features









For those who value their privacy, Telegram introduced a new feature that automatically erases messages in any chat after 1 month. Up until now, you could set the app to delete your messages after 1 day or 1 week.



The iOS version of Telegram received some improvements such as the option to choose multiple recipients for forwarded messages, as well as the ability to scroll with two fingers in chat list to quickly select several chats for bulk actions. Also, provide pictures now follow the messages as users scroll in group chats.

