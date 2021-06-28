Telegram update: you will now be able to make a group video call, share your screen, and use animated chat backgrounds

Telegram update: you will now be able to make a group video call, share your screen, and use animated chat backgrounds0
The first feature, group calls, was announced earlier and it works pretty straightforwardly. It allows you to transform a group call into a group video call. There’s a limit though – group video calls currently support up to 30 participants, while normal group calls don’t have a participant limit. Telegram will be stretching this limit, but there is currently no information about when this will happen.
The second interesting feature Telegram users will now be able to enjoy is screen-sharing during group calls. It will work also during video calls, allowing users to simultaneously share their screen and their video feed.
In order to share your screen during a group call, you should tap on the three-dot menu button and then, select screen sharing. Additionally, the Telegram app for tablets will also be getting the aforementioned new features.
And last but not least, we have animated chat backgrounds that are also becoming a thing at Telegram. The feature has been spotted earlier in a beta version and will now be making its way to the general public. It, again, works in a pretty straightforward manner: it creates an animated, multi-color chat background.
In order to change your background, you can go to Chat Setting (Android) or Appearance (iOS), where you can also create your own animated backgrounds. On top of that, you will also be able to share your custom animated backgrounds with friends.