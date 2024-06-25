The Tecno Phantom V2 Fold to run against the Galaxy Z Fold 6: details leaked
The original Tecno Phantom V Flip | Image credit - Tecno
Fancy some folding Tecno? Get ready for the Tecno Phantom V2 Fold, the alleged successor to the original Tecno Phantom V Fold. Tecno's first attempt at a book style foldable was priced way below the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and came with bigger screens. So, what's to be expected of its successor?
Once again it's the summer and once again it's folding phones time: the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is approaching in less than a month! The competition could be fierce!
The Tecno Phantom V2 Fold, identified by the model number AE10, has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG platform. The listing confirms that the device will support Bluetooth 5.3 and reveals its software version as AE10-HB33A-U-BASED-240220V1240.
The original Tecno Phantom V Fold 5G, introduced last year, set a high bar with its impressive specifications. It featured a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, a 6.42-inch cover LTPO AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 10-120Hz refresh rate, and a 7.85-inch LTPO AMOLED folding display with 2K resolution and a similar refresh rate.
The triple-rear camera setup included two 50MP sensors (primary and portrait telephoto) and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It also boasted a 32MP camera on the cover display and a 16MP camera on the folding display. Powering the device was a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.
Now, the alleged Phantom V2 Fold was also spotted on GeekBench. This listing unveiled key specifications of the new foldable phone, confirming it will be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC. At least one variant will feature 12GB of RAM, and the device will run on Android 14 out of the box.
The GeekBench scores reveal the Phantom V2 Fold achieved 1,273 points in the single-core test and 3,844 points in the multi-core test, suggesting robust performance improvements.
There's another bending Tecno Phantom
Those who are into Tecno or are avid PhoneArena readers remember there's one more foldable from Tecno. No, not the original Phantom V Fold, but the clamshell Tecno Phantom V Flip which debuted in August 2023.
This clamshell packs a dual-battery system with an 1165 mAh battery and another 2745 mAh battery, totaling 3910 mAh. This is slightly more than the Galaxy Z Flip 5's 3700 mAh and the Motorola Razr+'s 3800 mAh.
The outer, circular screen is a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466x466 pixels. The main display is a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1080x2640 pixels. The phone is 15.1 mm thick when folded.
The 15.1 mm thickness is equivalent to 0.59 inches, the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when closed.
The Tecno Phantom V Flip is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Like most current foldable phones, it does not support external storage such as a microSD card. It includes a dual rear camera system with 64 MP and 13 MP sensors, and a 32 MP front-facing camera. It is expected to come with Android 13 out of the box.
