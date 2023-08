The Tecno Phantom V Flip is one of the bravest flip-style foldable designs we've seen

Let’s play some Tecno

foldable phone

Circle in a square

foldable phone

Remember the flip-up foldable Huawei P50 Pocket ? It launched at the end of 2021, with the aim of taking down Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip line and specifically – the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Whether or not it succeeded is another matter. We’re bringing up the Huawei P50 Pocket solely for a design reason that will lead us to the phone from the title: the Tecno Phantom V Flip.If you’re not a hardcore Huawei connoisseur, you’ve probably forgotten that there were two circles, about the size of a smartwatch, on the back of the P50 Pocket clamshell. One was used for housing the camera setup, while the other was a circular mini-screen with a 1.04-inch display and a resolution of 340x340 pixels. It showed notifications, incoming calls, date/time, and some more widgets.The same philosophy – a flip-up clamshell with a circular mini-display on the back – has inspired the designers of the Tecno Phantom V Flip. We get to see render leaks and some actual photos of the phone thanks to tipster PassionateGeekz and Newzonly , plus some color variants and a solid specification list.Tecno is a Chinese brand that has focused its business mainly on markets in Africa, the Middle East, South-Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, but based on the source, this new clamshell will be launched globally in October 2023. It could be named Tecno Phantom V Flip or Phantom V Yoga.That’s not the first time Tecno shoots for a. Back in March, it presented the Tecno Phantom V Fold – not a direct competitor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (and certainly not to the Fold 5), but instead an affordable mid-ranger with a release price that’s hard to ignore (around $1000).Now, let’s get back to the Tecno Phantom V Flip. As far as connectivity goes, the model listed as AD11 will support 5G networks. As this is a clamshell, a dual-battery system is to be found under the hood – an 1165 mAh one, plus another that’s 2745 mAh, for a total of 3910 mAh. That’s a tad more than the Galaxy Z Flip 5’s 3700 mAh and the Motorola Razr+’s 3800 mAh.The outer, circular screen is listed as a 1.32-inch AMOLED display that boasts a resolution of 466x466 pixels. The main display is a respectable 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, 1080x2640 pixels in resolution. The physical dimensions of the phone are listed too: 172.35 mm, 74mm x 7.05mm when unfolded and 15.1mm when folded.15.1mm equals 0.59 inches, exactly the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 5 when closed.The Tecno Phantom V Flip is to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. This device is no exception to the rest of the current foldable phones , as it would not support external storage like a microSD card. There’s to be a dual rear camera with 64 MP + 13MP, and on the front, you will get a 32 MP selfie camera. Android 13 is expected out of the box. There are three alleged color options: Minimal Black, Film White and Periwinkle Purple. Cheers to Google’s Pixel color naming, I guess…The source claims there’s to be a “first teaser” next month and then, “likely to launch in the month of the festive season October 2023”.