Verizon Prepaid starts selling another affordable 5G phone
After bringing TCL’s affordable 50 LE to its customers less than two weeks ago, Verizon Prepaid is adding yet another budget-friendly smartphone to its lineup, the TCL 50 XE.
Unlike the former, the TCL 50 XE does feature 5G support, which means faster download/upload data speeds and, in general, a better browsing experience when in range of Verizon’s 5G network.
Speaking of the battery, the phone includes TCL’s Smart Manager that allows users to monitor battery life and extend it with the assistance of Battery Saver mode.
When it comes to hardware, TCL has decided to include a 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6835 5G processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage (expandable up to 2TB via microSD).
Other highlights of the TCL 50 XE 5G include DTS sound through dual speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, fingerprint sensor, two mics with noise cancellation, NFC (Near Field Communication) and Android 14.
As far as the price goes, Verizon Prepaid is now offering the TCL 50 XE 5G for just $99 outright, which is a good price for a 5G smartphone with these specs.
But that’s not the only advantage of owning the TCL 50 XE 5G. The smartphone comes with a large 6.56-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, as well as a pretty decent 5,010 mAh battery that’s been designed to last all day with mixed usage.
On the back, TCL’s affordable 5G-enabled handset features a triple camera setup that consists of 50-megapixel main, 5-megapixel ultra-wide, and 2-megapixel depth cameras. There’s also secondary selfie snapper in the front that promises to capture “perfect selfies.”
