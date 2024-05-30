Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

By
Verizon Prepaid adds the affordable TCL 50 LE to its lineup
TCL 50 LE is a completely new smartphone that’s now available at Verizon Prepaid. The cheapest smartphone in the TCL’s 50 Series, the 50 LE costs just $99 and doesn’t require any contracts.

Currently, the TCL 50 LE is only available through Verizon Prepaid, but starting next month, the phone will also be available at Walmart (via Verizon) on June 14, and Visible by Verizon on June 27. You can only pick this in Storm Gray color, so there’s no choosing, sadly.

As far as specs go, this looks pretty decent on paper for a phone that costs just shy of $100. For starters, the TCL 50 LE sports a 6.56-inch display with HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

On the inside, TCL’s new 50 Series smartphone packs a 2.2GHz MediaTek MT6765 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD card).

TCL 50 LE - Verizon Prepaid adds the affordable TCL 50 LE to its lineup
TCL 50 LE


The phone comes with a dual camera setup that consists of 13-megapixel main and 2-megapixel depth cameras, as well as an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. TCL 50 LE is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery that hasn’t been rated, but we do know it should fully charge in about 2 hours.

Last but not least, the phone runs on Android 14 and features 3.5mm audio jack, dual speakers, Bluetooth 5.1 support, but not 5G connectivity.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

