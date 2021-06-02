The unlocked TCL 10 Pro is on sale at its heftiest discount ever ahead of Prime Day 2021

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Reasonably priced right off the bat, all of these mid-range devices have been discounted plenty of times over the last 12 months or so, with the latest TCL 10 Pro deal being unsurprisingly the best of the bunch. After all, the upgraded TCL 20 lineup is expected to reach the US soon, so it makes perfect sense for Amazon to be charging $150 less than usual for 2020's 6.47-inch beaut with a Snapdragon 675 processor under the hood.



If you can't see the full discount at first, all you need to do is click on the little "coupon" button below the handset's regular $449.99 price to save $100 on top of the visible $50 markdown. Obviously, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here sold in Ember Gray and Forest Mist Green paint jobs with unlocked support for AT&T, T-Mobile, and yes, even Verizon.







Compared to, say, the slightly costlier $350 Compared to, say, the slightly costlier $350 Google Pixel 4a , this bad boy is undoubtedly prettier, with its premium metal-and-glass construction and smoothly curved AMOLED display, not to mention a lot larger. Granted, the Pixel 4a packs a faster Snapdragon 730 SoC, but on the other hand, the TCL 10 Pro comes with a much heftier 4,500mAh battery on deck, as well as a headphone jack, microSD card slot, and a grand total of four rear-facing cameras.



Meanwhile, in case you're wondering, the lower-end and lower-cost Meanwhile, in case you're wondering, the lower-end and lower-cost TCL 10L is on sale at 75 bucks off its list price in Arctic White and Mariana Blue colors, which is also a decent albeit far from earth-shattering or unprecedented deal.

Although primarily known for its TVs and home appliances, TCL has also been manufacturing smartphones for many years now, selling them under the Alcatel and BlackBerry names with respectable specifications, and more often than not, unrivaled price points.