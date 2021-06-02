$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Android Deals TCL

The unlocked TCL 10 Pro is on sale at its heftiest discount ever ahead of Prime Day 2021

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 02, 2021, 12:53 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The unlocked TCL 10 Pro is on sale at its heftiest discount ever ahead of Prime Day 2021
Although primarily known for its TVs and home appliances, TCL has also been manufacturing smartphones for many years now, selling them under the Alcatel and BlackBerry names with respectable specifications, and more often than not, unrivaled price points.

The (moderate) success achieved by a number of low-cost Alcatel devices in the US prepaid channel encouraged the company to release its first-ever own-brand handsets last year. The TCL 10 family includes a trio of unlocked models, as well as a Verizon-exclusive variant equipped with 5G UW support and even a T-Mobile-specific 5G phone sold under the "Un-carrier's" REVVL name.

Reasonably priced right off the bat, all of these mid-range devices have been discounted plenty of times over the last 12 months or so, with the latest TCL 10 Pro deal being unsurprisingly the best of the bunch. After all, the upgraded TCL 20 lineup is expected to reach the US soon, so it makes perfect sense for Amazon to be charging $150 less than usual for 2020's 6.47-inch beaut with a Snapdragon 675 processor under the hood.

If you can't see the full discount at first, all you need to do is click on the little "coupon" button below the handset's regular $449.99 price to save $100 on top of the visible $50 markdown. Obviously, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here sold in Ember Gray and Forest Mist Green paint jobs with unlocked support for AT&T, T-Mobile, and yes, even Verizon.

This pre-Prime Day 2021 promotion beats everything Amazon and TCL have offered in the past in terms of 10 Pro discounts. That includes last year's extended Black Friday festivities and this spring's Black Friday-style deals, making the unlocked TCL 10 Pro arguably more attractive than several of the best sub-$400 phones available right now in the US.

Compared to, say, the slightly costlier $350 Google Pixel 4a, this bad boy is undoubtedly prettier, with its premium metal-and-glass construction and smoothly curved AMOLED display, not to mention a lot larger. Granted, the Pixel 4a packs a faster Snapdragon 730 SoC, but on the other hand, the TCL 10 Pro comes with a much heftier 4,500mAh battery on deck, as well as a headphone jack, microSD card slot, and a grand total of four rear-facing cameras.

Meanwhile, in case you're wondering, the lower-end and lower-cost TCL 10L is on sale at 75 bucks off its list price in Arctic White and Mariana Blue colors, which is also a decent albeit far from earth-shattering or unprecedented deal.

Related phones

10 Pro
TCL 10 Pro View Full specs
$400 Amazon $425 eBay $315 B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 24 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4550 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Supposed Snapdragon-branded Asus gaming phone surfaces online
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Supposed Snapdragon-branded Asus gaming phone surfaces online
Huawei’s Harmony OS-equipped MatePad tablets are official
by Mariyan Slavov,  4
Huawei’s Harmony OS-equipped MatePad tablets are official
The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord CE 5G has basically leaked in full already
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord CE 5G has basically leaked in full already
Huawei P50 Pro first official look: Leica Harmony
by Martin Filipov,  22
Huawei P50 Pro first official look: Leica Harmony
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to have much smaller bezels
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to have much smaller bezels
Check out the unreleased HTC-made Pixel 2 XL 'muskie' that sold for $580 on eBay
by Anam Hamid,  0
Check out the unreleased HTC-made Pixel 2 XL 'muskie' that sold for $580 on eBay

Latest deals

Popular stories
Best AT&T deals right now
Popular stories
Verizon (of all retailers) has Google's true wireless Pixel Buds on sale at their lowest price yet
Popular stories
Verizon goes straight for T-Mobile's jugular with its 'biggest 5G upgrade' deal yet
Popular stories
These cool new deals have just turned Apple's iPhone XS and XR into the perfect bargains
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro are both on sale at incredibly low prices right now
Popular stories
Best iPad deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon and more

Popular stories

Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad hints at Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
The Moto G Stylus 5G might finally be right around the corner with a low price and lots of storage
Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless