The unlocked TCL 10 Pro is on sale at its heftiest discount ever ahead of Prime Day 2021
The (moderate) success achieved by a number of low-cost Alcatel devices in the US prepaid channel encouraged the company to release its first-ever own-brand handsets last year. The TCL 10 family includes a trio of unlocked models, as well as a Verizon-exclusive variant equipped with 5G UW support and even a T-Mobile-specific 5G phone sold under the "Un-carrier's" REVVL name.
If you can't see the full discount at first, all you need to do is click on the little "coupon" button below the handset's regular $449.99 price to save $100 on top of the visible $50 markdown. Obviously, you're looking at brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here sold in Ember Gray and Forest Mist Green paint jobs with unlocked support for AT&T, T-Mobile, and yes, even Verizon.
Compared to, say, the slightly costlier $350 Google Pixel 4a, this bad boy is undoubtedly prettier, with its premium metal-and-glass construction and smoothly curved AMOLED display, not to mention a lot larger. Granted, the Pixel 4a packs a faster Snapdragon 730 SoC, but on the other hand, the TCL 10 Pro comes with a much heftier 4,500mAh battery on deck, as well as a headphone jack, microSD card slot, and a grand total of four rear-facing cameras.
Meanwhile, in case you're wondering, the lower-end and lower-cost TCL 10L is on sale at 75 bucks off its list price in Arctic White and Mariana Blue colors, which is also a decent albeit far from earth-shattering or unprecedented deal.