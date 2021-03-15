The unlocked TCL 10 Pro and 10L are on sale at their Black Friday prices again

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Those extremely attractive deals were unsurprisingly improved for Black Friday several months later by a slew of major authorized retailers, and believe it or not, Amazon is now bringing back the exact same deep price cuts requiring absolutely no jumping through hoops from bargain hunters at the time of this writing.



We're obviously talking no upfront carrier activation or lengthy commitment of any sort, as well as no device trade-in, no number port-in, no obligatory monthly installment plan, no nothing. All you have to do is tick a little box to apply a special coupon before adding your preferred model of the two mentioned above to your Amazon cart, and the e-commerce giant will shave $135 and $75 off the regular prices of the We're obviously talking no upfront carrier activation or lengthy commitment of any sort, as well as no device trade-in, no number port-in, no obligatory monthly installment plan, no nothing. All you have to do is tick a little box to apply a special coupon before adding your preferred model of the two mentioned above to your Amazon cart, and the e-commerce giant will shave $135 and $75 off the regular prices of the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L respectively, no questions asked.



The lower-cost and naturally lower-end phone thus becomes cheaper than the The lower-cost and naturally lower-end phone thus becomes cheaper than the Moto G Power (2021) , for instance, while packing a slightly faster Snapdragon 665 processor, as well as an extra gig of memory and twice the internal storage space of Motorola's entry-level 6.6-inch configuration. The TCL 10L also comes with a significantly sharper 6.53-inch display sporting a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a modern hole punch, not to mention an extra rear-facing camera of the ultra-wide-angle variety.



Of course, the Moto G Power (2021) does pack a larger battery, also eclipsing the pricier TCL Of course, the Moto G Power (2021) does pack a larger battery, also eclipsing the pricier TCL 10 Pro in that particular department. But the 10 Pro is otherwise a pretty solid contender for the likes of Samsung's Galaxy A51 , for instance, what with its gorgeously curved AMOLED screen, premium metal-and-glass construction, 64MP primary shooter, 24MP selfie camera, 4,500mAh cell, respectable Snapdragon 675 SoC, and very generous 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room at a truly unbeatable price... at least for the time being.



Available in eye-catching Arctic White and Mariana Blue paint jobs (the 10L) and Ember Gray and Forest Mist Green hues (the TCL 10 Pro), these 4G LTE-only devices can be used on your US mobile network operator of choice, be it AT&T, T-Mobile, or even Verizon.