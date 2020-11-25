iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Android Deals Black Friday

Black Friday sale has the TCL 10 Pro and 10L heavily discounted

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 25, 2020, 12:28 AM
Black Friday sale has the TCL 10 Pro and 10L heavily discounted
Smartphone vendors offer a plethora of deals these days, which makes it very hard to keep track of everything that's on sale around and during Black Friday. However, as long you're specifically looking to buy one of TCL's new smartphones, the 10 Pro or 10L, we've got you covered.

If you're not into TCL brand, we'd recommend these Black Friday deals 2020 where you'll find some of the best offers from various carriers and smartphone vendors. We've also grouped together the best Apple Black Friday deals for you to peruse through.

Anyway, TCL revealed recently that many of its smartphones will be heavily discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L, which will be 30% off, the best discount offered for these devices.

Starting November 23 and through November 29, TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L will be 30% on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H. Customers going for the TCL 10 Pro will save $135, while the TCL 10L will be $75 cheaper.
30%
off

TCL 10 Pro

$315
$450
Buy at BestBuy
30%
off

TCL 10 Pro

$315
$450
Buy at B&H Photo
30%
off

TCL 10 Pro

$315
$450
Buy at Walmart
30%
off

TCL 10L

$175
$250
Buy at BestBuy
30%
off

TCL 10L

$175
$250
Buy at B&H Photo
30%
off

TCL 10L

$175
$250
Buy at Walmart

These deals are only available in the United States, but customers in Canada will be able to score some good deals on TCL's mid-range smartphones. For example, those who purchase the TCL 10 Pro will receive a free 32-inch TCL TV. Also, both the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L will be available for just $15/month for 24 months (regularly $25/month) at Bell, Koodo Mobile, Telus, and Virgin Mobile. These deals are only available until November 30.

