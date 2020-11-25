Black Friday sale has the TCL 10 Pro and 10L heavily discounted
Anyway, TCL revealed recently that many of its smartphones will be heavily discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L, which will be 30% off, the best discount offered for these devices.
Starting November 23 and through November 29, TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L will be 30% on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H. Customers going for the TCL 10 Pro will save $135, while the TCL 10L will be $75 cheaper.
These deals are only available in the United States, but customers in Canada will be able to score some good deals on TCL's mid-range smartphones. For example, those who purchase the TCL 10 Pro will receive a free 32-inch TCL TV. Also, both the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L will be available for just $15/month for 24 months (regularly $25/month) at Bell, Koodo Mobile, Telus, and Virgin Mobile. These deals are only available until November 30.