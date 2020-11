Black Friday sale has the TCL 10 Pro and 10L heavily discounted

If you're not into TCL brand, we'd recommend these Black Friday deals 2020 where you'll find some of the best offers from various carriers and smartphone vendors. We've also grouped together the best Apple Black Friday deals for you to peruse through.Anyway, TCL revealed recently that many of its smartphones will be heavily discounted for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L, which will be 30% off, the best discount offered for these devices.Starting November 23 and through November 29, TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L will be 30% on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H. Customers going for the TCL 10 Pro will save $135, while the TCL 10L will be $75 cheaper.