Black Friday sale has the TCL 10 Pro and 10L heavily discounted

These deals are only available in the United States, but customers in Canada will be able to score some good deals on TCL's mid-range smartphones. For example, those who purchase the TCL 10 Pro will receive a free 32-inch TCL TV. Also, both the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L will be available for just $15/month for 24 months (regularly $25/month) at Bell, Koodo Mobile, Telus, and Virgin Mobile. These deals are only available until November 30.