Best Buy has the hot new TCL 10 Pro and 10L mid-rangers on sale at crazy low prices
TCL has a lot of quirky concepts and potentially innovative products in the pipeline, but before any of those actually materialize, the China-based company primarily known for selling Android handsets under the BlackBerry and Alcatel names has officially brought a couple of conventional own-branded devices to the US market recently.
Check out the TCL 10 Pro deal here
Obviously, you're looking at even higher savings if you're willing to commit to one of three major wireless service providers when ordering the technically unlocked handset. Specifically, the aforementioned $450 MSRP drops to $329.99 with Verizon and AT&T activations, while Sprint customers can pay as little as $279.99 (with a new line of service or a new account altogether).
Powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor, the TCL 10 Pro lacks 5G support, but on the decidedly bright side of things, its spec sheet includes everything from a quad rear-facing camera system to a hefty 4,500mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, under-display fingerprint recognition, 6 gigs of RAM, 128 gigs of internal storage space, and a beautiful 6.47-inch AMOLED screen.
Check out the TCL 10L deal here
Interestingly, the TCL 10L swaps the waterdrop-style notch of the 10 Pro for a trendier hole punch design while downgrading the SoC to a Snapdragon 665, the primary shooter from 64 to 48 megapixels, the ultra-wide-angle lens from a 16 to an 8MP count, the battery capacity to 4,000mAh, and the internal storage space to 64 gigs.
That still makes this thing a very compelling value proposition at its regular price of $250, not to mention $210 with absolutely no strings attached, $160 with upfront activation on Verizon or AT&T, and $110 and up for Sprint subscribers. At least on paper, it sure looks like bargain hunters can't do better at these prices.