Best Buy has the hot new TCL 10 Pro and 10L mid-rangers on sale at crazy low prices









Of course, conventional doesn't have to mean boring, and thanks to their modern designs, respectable features, and especially very reasonable price points, the TCL 10 Pro and 10L are anything but instantly forgettable.





Incredibly enough, both phones are already on sale at even lower than usual prices at Best Buy in unlocked variants available with or without upfront carrier activation. The relatively powerful TCL 10 Pro, which normally costs $450, can currently be purchased at a decent $80 discount, no questions asked.













Obviously, you're looking at even higher savings if you're willing to commit to one of three major wireless service providers when ordering the technically unlocked handset. Specifically, the aforementioned $450 MSRP drops to $329.99 with Verizon and AT&T activations, while Sprint customers can pay as little as $279.99 (with a new line of service or a new account altogether).





Powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor, the TCL 10 Pro lacks 5G support, but on the decidedly bright side of things, its spec sheet includes everything from a quad rear-facing camera system to a hefty 4,500mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, under-display fingerprint recognition, 6 gigs of RAM, 128 gigs of internal storage space, and a beautiful 6.47-inch AMOLED screen.













Interestingly, the TCL 10L swaps the waterdrop-style notch of the 10 Pro for a trendier hole punch design while downgrading the SoC to a Snapdragon 665, the primary shooter from 64 to 48 megapixels, the ultra-wide-angle lens from a 16 to an 8MP count, the battery capacity to 4,000mAh, and the internal storage space to 64 gigs.





That still makes this thing a very compelling value proposition at its regular price of $250, not to mention $210 with absolutely no strings attached, $160 with upfront activation on Verizon or AT&T, and $110 and up for Sprint subscribers. At least on paper, it sure looks like bargain hunters can't do better at these prices.