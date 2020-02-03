The end of an era: BlackBerry smartphones will be no more
It’s not surprising then that today, BlackBerry Mobile’s official Twitter account announced the end of the BlackBerry TCL era. In the provided statement, we’re informed that TCL Communication’s rights over the BlackBerry brand will expire on August 31, 2020, and after that date, the company will no longer sell the devices carrying that name.
February 3, 2020
Those of you that own BlackBerry smartphones shouldn’t be worried, however. TCL will continue to provide customer and warranty service until August 31, 2022 (or later if required by local laws).
We’re sure there are dedicated fans of the brand that will be sad to hear this news. For them, the hope remains that another manufacturer will license the name and revive the BlackBerry brand once again. If we have to be realistic, however, the chances of that happening are slim to none.
