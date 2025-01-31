Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple iPhone
An iPhone 16 Pro Max is held in Lanscape by PhoneArena's Vic.
Prices of iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and all Apple products made in China and imported into the U.S. from China could be about to rise. A report released today says that President Donald Trump is about to announce a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on Chinese imports. A Tariff is an import tax that U.S. companies pay. These companies can either eat the additional cost and reduce their profits, or they can decide to raise the prices of their products; in the latter case,  U.S. consumers pay for the higher prices.

The tariffs would take effect tomorrow, February 1st. No matter what you are told or hear from certain news networks, countries hit by a tariff do not pay them. That's not to say that the countries involved can't feel pressure from them. If U.S. consumers decide that they won't pay higher prices for a product from one of the affected countries, they could make purchases from different companies located in unaffected countries hurting businesses and the economy in Canada, Mexico, or China.

So far the Trump administration has refused to announce whether there will be any exemptions and more information about the tariffs will be announced tomorrow according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt who added, "These are promises made and promises kept by the president."

Any device shipped from China to the U.S. would face the 10% tariff which means that more tech companies besides Apple will be impacted when the 10% tariff on Chinese products takes affect starting tomorrow. According to Leavitt, Trump is imposing these tariffs on these countries "for illegal fentanyl they have sourced and allowed to distribute into our country, which has killed tens of millions of Americans."

Last month, Gene Munster, Managing Partner of Deepwater Asset Management, said that two U.S. companies would be able to escape Trump's tariffs on China. Those two companies? Apple, and Tesla (the latter for obvious reasons). During Trump's first term, Apple CEO Tim Cook was able to convince the president not to place tariffs on the iPhone because it would put Apple, an American company, at a disadvantage compared with its top rival Samsung over U.S. phone sales. Samsung manufacturers its phones in South Korea.

Even though Cook has met with Trump several times after the 2024 election and personally donated $1 million for his inauguration, the president might not be so quick to keep the iPhone out of harm's way this term.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Elon Musk announces when T-Mobile satellite beta will begin
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting

Latest News

New iPhone 16 sales analysis reveals an unusual new problem Apple is facing all of a sudden
New iPhone 16 sales analysis reveals an unusual new problem Apple is facing all of a sudden
Google brings Samsung’s best new AI feature to Pixel 9 and older Galaxy phones
Google brings Samsung’s best new AI feature to Pixel 9 and older Galaxy phones
Xiaomi grows 10% at home on a yearly basis, but Huawei crushes it with 36% boost
Xiaomi grows 10% at home on a yearly basis, but Huawei crushes it with 36% boost
Nothing should fix its Phone (3a) problem, but I bet it won't: maybe next year?
Nothing should fix its Phone (3a) problem, but I bet it won't: maybe next year?
Become a happy gym rat and save 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3 workout earbuds
Become a happy gym rat and save 50% on the JBL Endurance Peak 3 workout earbuds
Save $130 and grab the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 at a great price with this offer
Save $130 and grab the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 at a great price with this offer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless