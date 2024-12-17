Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Analyst sees two American companies escaping Trump's tariffs on China. One company is obvious

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apple
With floodlights focused on the base of the building, the White House looks majestic at night.
According to Gene Munster, a former Piper Jaffray analyst and now Managing Partner of Deepwater Asset Management, two U.S. companies will get special treatment from President-elect Donald Trump when president number 45 returns to the White House to become president 47. The two companies mentioned that will receive tariff waivers according to the analyst are Apple and Tesla. The CEO of the latter is Trump's new BFF Elon Musk and Apple CEO Tim Cook played Trump like a maestro during his first term.

Tariffs are nothing more than an import tax levied on companies that ship products to the U.S. Thus, if higher tariffs are imposed on China, Apple, and its customers, would be forced to pay an additional import tax on devices assembled in China and delivered to the U.S. While Apple would be responsible for paying the tariff (not China) if the company felt like it, it could decide to pass the additional cost on to U.S. consumers. Because Musk and Cook can get themselves on Trump's good side,  Munster says that Apple and Tesla might be able to avoid tariffs imposed on China.

Starting with Trump's first term, Cook has been able to sell Trump on the premise that tariffs affecting Apple will help Samsung's U.S. business. And you know what? Cook is not wrong. Samsung manufacturers most of its products in South Korea, not China, and unless Trump imposes tariffs on South Korea, Samsung would have a huge advantage in pricing its products heading for the U.S. During the presidential campaign, Trump spoke constantly about how he would impose tariffs on several countries and called "tariff" the most beautiful word in the world.

"Apple and Tesla will receive tariff waivers (if Trump executes his proposed China tariffs) – Make no mistake, increased tariffs are coming for many manufacturers, but Apple and Tesla will be spared high tariffs – Trump doesn’t want Tesla to lose to BYD or Apple to lose to Samsung."-Gene Munster, Managing Partner, Deepwater Asset Management

During Trump's first term in office, the president-elect did bend over backward to keep the iPhone from being hit by tariffs charged on shipments to the U.S. from China. Just before the iPhone was to be included in a group of products from China about to be hit with higher import taxes, Trump signed a trade deal with China in December 2019 allowing the iPhone to escape any tariff-related charges in the states.

Some devices such as the Apple Watch and AirPods were among certain tech products built in China that Apple had to pay higher taxes on when shipped to the U.S. during Trump's first term. Luckily for American consumers, the company ate the additional costs itself and the public did not have to reach deeper into their wallets to buy these products.

There is also the possibility that Trump could change his mind about protecting Apple and the iPhone. The president-elect would consider it quite an accomplishment if he could somehow force Apple to move more of its iPhone manufacturing out of China and into India, or other countries such as Vietnam. While Apple has been reportedly working on plans to shift its manufacturing out of China and into other countries, this won't happen if Apple continues to get special favors from Trump such as tariff waivers.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
Leak reveals T-Mobile will accept trades in any condition for super iPhone 16, Galaxy S24 deal
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers

Latest News

Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
Google Chat getting a highly-requested generative AI feature for Workspace
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
The Sennheiser Momentum 4 headphones are a dream come true at $192 off on Amazon
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Aside from adding new intelligent features to the iPhone, did iOS 18.2 actually fix anything?
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Analyst expects higher iPhone 17 pricing and Apple will have a good excuse to do this
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Hot off the press! Android version of the Google News app gets a new look
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
Apple's "Next Big Thing" is still 3 to 5 years away according to insider
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless