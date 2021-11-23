Target will give you $15 back with every $100 Apple gift card purchase

Target will give you $15 back with every $100 Apple gift card purchase0
Apple gift cards can be used to purchase anything Apple - from iPhones and other devices to subscriptions, music, and movies. There’s potential to save another $5 if you use a Target card with your purchase.
This offer runs out on Saturday, November 27, but you shouldn’t wait until the last minute to get it, especially if you’re planning to pull the trigger on some Black Friday Apple goodness.
