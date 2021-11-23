Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Portable SSD T7 1TB - $60 off!

 View
Early Black Friday deals
Catch limited-time Black Friday offers on tech before they are gone!
Apple Deals Black Friday

Target will give you $15 back with every $100 Apple gift card purchase

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Target will give you $15 back with every $100 Apple gift card purchase
Black Friday is mere days away, and deals are already starting to pop up. To help you with your purchases, Target is running a special promotion. The online retailer will give you a $15 gift card with every Apple gift card purchase, as long as it’s worth $100 or more.

Apple gift cards can be used to purchase anything Apple - from iPhones and other devices to subscriptions, music, and movies. There’s potential to save another $5 if you use a Target card with your purchase.

There’s no specific limit on Apple gift cards that can be purchased, as long as the final bill exceeds $100 for the promotion to activate. The additional $15 gift card will then automatically show up in your cart at checkout. Sadly, you can only use this trick once, and you don’t get another $15 gift card no matter how many Apple gift cards you buy afterward.

This offer runs out on Saturday, November 27, but you shouldn’t wait until the last minute to get it, especially if you’re planning to pull the trigger on some Black Friday Apple goodness.

Check out these Black Friday deals:
iPhone Black Friday 2021 Deals: the November deals are starting!
Best Black Friday 2021 Samsung phone deals
Best Google Pixel Black Friday 2021 deals: What to expect?
Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2021: first offers are here
Best Buy Black Friday 2021 deals: early deals live now
Amazon Black Friday deals 2021: current deals and what to expect
Best Verizon Black Friday 2021 deals
Best AT&T Black Friday 2021 deals
T-Mobile Black Friday phone deals 2021: current deals and what to expect

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Tech gifts: cheeky stocking stuffers, PhoneArena exclusive deals!
by SideDeal,  0
Tech gifts: cheeky stocking stuffers, PhoneArena exclusive deals!
Walmart has the feature-packed Fitbit Charge 4 on sale at an insanely low price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Walmart has the feature-packed Fitbit Charge 4 on sale at an insanely low price
-$80
Apple's iPhone 12 mini drops to an irresistible price for Black Friday with no trade-in needed
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's iPhone 12 mini drops to an irresistible price for Black Friday with no trade-in needed
Samsung may build $17 billion chip plant in Texas
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung may build $17 billion chip plant in Texas
Maximize your Black Friday savings with these killer refurb Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro deals
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Maximize your Black Friday savings with these killer refurb Apple AirPods and AirPods Pro deals
Latest One UI 4.0 beta arrives on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Latest One UI 4.0 beta arrives on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless