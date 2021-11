Target will give you $15 back with every $100 Apple gift card purchase

Check out these Black Friday deals:

Black Friday is mere days away, and deals are already starting to pop up. To help you with your purchases, Target is running a special promotion. The online retailer will give you a $15 gift card with every Apple gift card purchase , as long as it’s worth $100 or more.Apple gift cards can be used to purchase anything Apple - from iPhones and other devices to subscriptions, music, and movies. There’s potential to save another $5 if you use a Target card with your purchase.There’s no specific limit on Apple gift cards that can be purchased, as long as the final bill exceeds $100 for the promotion to activate. The additional $15 gift card will then automatically show up in your cart at checkout. Sadly, you can only use this trick once, and you don’t get another $15 gift card no matter how many Apple gift cards you buy afterward.This offer runs out on Saturday, November 27, but you shouldn’t wait until the last minute to get it, especially if you’re planning to pull the trigger on some Black Friday Apple goodness.